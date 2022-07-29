We need to be realistic: Kubayi on the ANC's failure to implement 2017 policies
As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares to review its policies this weekend, some of its radical ones such as the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank and land expropriation without compensation might fall by the wayside, with some senior leaders of the party saying they are impractical.
The party is holding its three-day conference in Nasrec in Soweto this weekend, where it will self-introspect, assess the strengths and weaknesses of the policies the party has adopted, and then chart the way forward.
Head of the party's economic transformation sub-committee Mmamoloko Kubai said its failure to implement these 2017 policies was due to unrealistic expectations.
"This issue here is to be realistic. What has made the public lose confidence in us is when we make resolutions that are not practical," she said.
In its discussion documents, the ANC makes it clear that it is open to greater private sector involvement in the economy - a view currently demonstrated by its plans around Eskom and other state-owned enterprises, as well as the appointment of private sector heavyweights in the presidency, such as former mining boss Sipho Nkosi.
So is this a shift in the ANC’s policy, which has always been in favor of a state-led economic growth?
"We've never said the state is a socialist state, for example. But it's only the state that has a role to play. We've always argued around a mixed economy."
The debate this weekend will be whether the ANC must embrace this private sector partnership, or limit its role by taking a more socialist approach.
