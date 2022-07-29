An ATM is spewing cash. Do you pick it up from the floor and claim it as yours?
If an ATM starts spewing money, would you take it and run?
Last week, two siblings Alysia and Shane Mowers found an ATM in Oudsthoorn spitting out R50, R100, and R200 notes onto the floor.
By the time it stopped, there were about R10 000 ripe notes for the picking.
The Mowers called the police and returned the cash.
Many people on social media thought they were mad to return “free” money, but according to South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) CEO Nischal Mewalal, it is the right thing to do.
Lester Kiewit asked Mewalal if it is illegal to pocket cash from a malfunctioning ATM or to, for example, pick up loose notes after a robbery (scroll up to listen).
Of course, it’s illegal! … You simply cannot take somebody else’s thing… An abandoned item… that would be permissible to take. But a bag of cash is not something we see as abandoned.Nischal Mewalal, CEO - Sabric
When they [cash in transit robbers] execute these attacks, there is a lot of money thrown in the air… enticing people to chase after the cash… People contaminate the crime scene and steal the money… It’s part of their tactics… Just stay away.Nischal Mewalal, CEO - Sabric
When an individual transacts with cash in excess of R25 000… the FIC will determine whether they want to investigate.Nischal Mewalal, CEO - Sabric
All ATMs are surrounded by CCTV cameras… There are techniques to investigate… It’s illegal! … You are not allowed to use it… It’s not yours… You are going to be convicted.Nischal Mewalal, CEO - Sabric
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : An ATM is spewing cash. Do you pick it up from the floor and claim it as yours?
