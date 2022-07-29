Moshe Ndiki - ‘If anything I recommend failure’





Popular actor and television host, Moshe Ndiki, is known for his larger-than-life personality that often leaves people in stiches. Always dressed to the nines, with an infectious social media presence, it’s hard to think the comedian doesn’t always have it together.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, the media personality shared his views on some of the most memorable failures of his life.

As the only child to a single mother, Ndiki put immense pressure on himself not to mess things up. However in hindsight, he says his greatest lessons have come from failure_, _and if anything, he now recommends it.

If anything, I would say I recommend failure, I recommend failure as much you may not know what you want to do but its also good to know what you don’t want to do. Moshe Ndiki, Television host and actor

Another great disappointment he has battled with was the end of his marriage last year. Ndiki was in a romantic but tumultuous relationship with musician Phelo Bala. The pair wed in 2019. He reflects on nursing his broken heart after a long-term relationship.

When it comes to love I learnt it has got a whole lot to do with time and maturity. Moshe Ndiki, Television host and actor

Listen to the full podcast below: