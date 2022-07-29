Japanese passports the most powerful in the world - 2022 index
Japan is ranked number one for the most powerful passport to have in 2022.
That's according to the Henley Passport Index - which ranks all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations the holders of these passports can access without a visa. The index includes almost 200 different passports and 227 different travel destinations around the world.
The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association - the world’s largest database of travel information.
The most powerful passport in the latest ranking is Japan. Japan has been top of the list for a while. Their passport holders are able to access 193 destinations around the world visa-free.Gabbi Brondani - PR and Brand Manager
Next on the list are countries such as Singapore and South Korea. Their passport holders are able to access 192 destinations without a visa.
Meanwhile, South Africa falls just outside of the top 50 for most powerful countries where passports are concerned.
We are currently sitting at number 55 on the list with a visa-free score of 105.Gabbi Brondani - PR and Brand Manager
Many countries require us to apply for visas.
For a UK visa, waiting times for visas is around six to eight weeks if you are lucky. For the US, the earliest booking you can get to apply for a US visa is February 2023. For France, anywhere from two to 15 working days is the estimated waiting period for a visa.
Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55369625_passports-different-types-travel-turism-or-customs-concept-background-3d.html
