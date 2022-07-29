Lufthansa cancels 1,000 flights, 134,000 passengers affected
Lufthansa has cancelled more than 1,000 flights this week due to a strike by ground staff in Frankfurt and Munich.
Flights from Berlin, Bremen, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, and Stuttgart were also affected.
Cancellations by the German flag carrier affected 134,000 passengers.
Unions are demanding a 9.5% pay increase for 20,000 workers, while the airline is offering about half of that.
Lufthansa and most other European airlines are suffering extreme staff shortages.
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu about the airline's strike. (scroll up to listen).
The pilot union now has said they’re considering a strike… They’ll decide on Sunday… We’ve been dealing with severe delays… even without these strikes. We might see more travel chaos… One solution is getting workers from other countries.Chiponda Chimbelu, Deutsche Welle
RELATED: German city cuts off heating and hot water as gas supplies from Russia dwindle
It is not pleasant! … We wanted to enjoy the summer, but the flights are not making it easy for us.Chiponda Chimbelu, Deutsche Welle
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Lufthansa cancels 1,000 flights, 134,000 passengers affected
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_136497643_frankfurt-germany-23-02-19-lufthansa-airbus-twin-engine-jet-airliner-standing-at-the-fraport-airport.html?vti=n0u15bmeyimfnul3m7-1-3
More from Business
An ATM is spewing cash. Do you pick it up from the floor and claim it as yours?
Lester Kiewit interviewed Nischal Mewalal - CEO of the South African Banking Risk Information Centre.Read More
KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it.
This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value.Read More
The best investment tool ever for the individual investor (and it's simple)
Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares 'best investment approach ever invented' for the individual investor on The Money Show.Read More
SA's Aspen standing ready to produce monkeypox vaccine 'when the call comes'
The Money Show interviews Dr Lisa Bonadonna, Group Executive for Biologicals at the Aspen Pharma Group.Read More
'Intercepted email' scams on the rise in SA - how to protect yourself
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a woman hacked three times in three months with the Business Email Compromise scam.Read More
'The world still needs the metals and minerals we produce' - Anglo American CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews the new CEO of Anglo American, Duncan Wanblad, about the mining giant's half year results.Read More
SA population tops 60m with 17m people younger than 15 - what about jobs?
Bruce Whitfield talks to former Statistician General Dr Pali Lehohla about the latest population figures.Read More
Saudi Arabia to build one-building city housing 9 million people
"There’s an incredible video that is literally an episode of Black Mirror," says Barbara Friedman.Read More
China locks down 970,000 in Wuhan after 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
More from World
[WATCH] Will Smith posts emotional apology video after March Oscars slap
The Hollywood star has apologised for his behaviour at the Oscars before, but only in written statements.Read More
German city cuts off heating and hot water as gas supplies from Russia dwindle
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
SA's Aspen standing ready to produce monkeypox vaccine 'when the call comes'
The Money Show interviews Dr Lisa Bonadonna, Group Executive for Biologicals at the Aspen Pharma Group.Read More
'The world still needs the metals and minerals we produce' - Anglo American CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews the new CEO of Anglo American, Duncan Wanblad, about the mining giant's half year results.Read More
Saudi Arabia to build one-building city housing 9 million people
"There’s an incredible video that is literally an episode of Black Mirror," says Barbara Friedman.Read More
China locks down 970,000 in Wuhan after 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator
Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank.Read More
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses
The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry.Read More
Russia to quit International Space Station after 26 years of 'beautiful harmony'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More