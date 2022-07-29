



Lufthansa has cancelled more than 1,000 flights this week due to a strike by ground staff in Frankfurt and Munich.

Flights from Berlin, Bremen, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, and Stuttgart were also affected.

Cancellations by the German flag carrier affected 134,000 passengers.

© donogl/123rf.com

Unions are demanding a 9.5% pay increase for 20,000 workers, while the airline is offering about half of that.

Lufthansa and most other European airlines are suffering extreme staff shortages.

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu about the airline's strike. (scroll up to listen).

The pilot union now has said they’re considering a strike… They’ll decide on Sunday… We’ve been dealing with severe delays… even without these strikes. We might see more travel chaos… One solution is getting workers from other countries. Chiponda Chimbelu, Deutsche Welle

RELATED: German city cuts off heating and hot water as gas supplies from Russia dwindle

It is not pleasant! … We wanted to enjoy the summer, but the flights are not making it easy for us. Chiponda Chimbelu, Deutsche Welle

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Lufthansa cancels 1,000 flights, 134,000 passengers affected