Cheerful jubilation as convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba sentenced to life





The family of slain Tshegofatso Pule let loud cheers as convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba was sentenced to life imprisonment. Johannesburg High Court acting Judge Stuart Wilson handed down the sentence on Friday.

Shoba will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of Pule, who was heavily pregnant. Her body was found hanging on a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, in June 2020.

The 33-year-old former employee of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange masterminded Pule’s murder and hired a hitman. Muzikayise Malephane, struck a plea deal with the state, and is already serving a 20-year sentence for the murder.

702's John Perlman spoke to Eyewitness news reporter, Kgomotso Modise. Modise says the family feels like the sentencing felt like burying Pule again.

Paradoxical moment where there is a lot of joy and jubilation, but there is also lot of emotions and just a deep thinking round what happened, and a lot of reflecting from the family. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

We spoke to Tshegofatso’s uncle, that is Tumisang Katake who has been the family’s spokesperson throughout and a pillar to this family, and at some point when the judgment was delivered and there was cheering in the courtroom, he just took some time hanging his head in silence and simply processing the events of two years. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He says for the family, it feels as though as they were burying Tshegofatso Pule once again. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

