UNISA rewards Banyana Banyana’s victory with bursary opportunities
JOHANNESBURG - Following Banyana Banyana’s victory at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) – the University of South Africa (Unisa) has announced free bursaries for players.
Banyana beat hosts Morocco to win a maiden Women’s Africa Cup of Nation title on Saturday.
Unisa said they will grant the African champions bursary opportunities to pursue a degree of their choice to continue to shape future leaders and players.
The university said in recognition of the historic achievement, they will make special bursaries available for the twenty-three players. Unisa said the African victory is an inspiration to young people to believe in sports.
“We hope that in the same manner that Banana have inspired the nation: this small gesture will inspire young girls and boys to believe in sport, virtues of discipline and excellence, and that there are long-term benefits and rewards associated with such virtues,’’ said Unisa Vice-Chancellor, Prof Puleng LenkaBula.
Unisa grants WAFCON Champions Banyana Banyana bursary opportunities pic.twitter.com/SIae8OZRSV— Unisa (@unisa) July 29, 2022
Meanwhile, goals keep rolling in for Banyana Banyana as five players from Limpopo will each receive R100 000 from the provincial sports department.
Sports MEC Thandi Moraka welcomed Limpopo-born players Hilda Magaia, Noko Matlou, Nomvula Kgoale, and Lebogang Ramalepe, and Amogelang Motau in a glittering ceremony.
MEC for Sport, Arts & Culture Thandi Moraka has anounced that @Banyana_Banyana— Nathi Kubyane (@Nathaniels15) July 28, 2022
Players-Hildah Magaia, Noko Matlou, Lebogang Ramalepe, Nomvula Kgoale and Amogelang Motau will each receive R100 000. pic.twitter.com/9QfFNEoPOe
This article first appeared on EWN : UNISA rewards Banyana Banyana’s victory with bursary opportunities
