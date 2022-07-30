The fuel efficient Suzukis are proving to be a hit with South African motorists





Suzuki is the top-selling passenger car brand in South Africa

The Japanese manufactured small-car is regarded as a fuel efficient and budget vehicle

The Suzuki Celerio is priced at R174 000 while several other models cost under R300 000

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

Motoring journalist, Ernest Page has been spending a lot of his time checking out the budget car category as well as the most fuel efficient vehicles on the market in South Africa.

In May, Suzuki became South Africa’s top-selling passenger car brand, partly due to the fact that that it ticks those two very important boxes.

Suzuki's are comparatively cheaper than other small car brands, and its vehicles are generally fuel efficient.

For decades, the number-one selling car brand in South Africa belonged to Toyota or Volkswagen, but they are now being outsold by the Japanese small-car specialist.

Page has been testing the Suzuki Baleno 1.5 GL at its media launch, where he averaged 5.1-litres per 100km during the two days he had the car.

Priced at R225 900, the Suzuki Baleno 1.5 GL is large enough to comfortably accommodate a small family of four, and it's perky enough to get along the city and the highway without using too much petrol.

Priced at under R300 000, Suzukis are proving to be a massive hit with the South African motorist.

The Celerio is one of those cars, that is literally one of those economical cars that you can buy. 4.2L per 100km fro the AMT version which is like an automatic. I've got the manual which is 4.4L PER 100KM. Ernest Page, motoring journalist

It's a tiny, tiny car. It's easy to drive, easy to park. It's got a park detection system. Ernest Page, motoring journalist

Suzuki has been on an onslaught. I really have to give it to them. Right now, they're ultimately leading the passenger car market. Their strategy is working, they're producing beautiful looking cars. Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring contributor

Most manufacturers miss it when we say we want a car that doesn't cost much, but then skimp out on the features and how it looks. But the Suzuki Beleno looks really good. Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring contributor

