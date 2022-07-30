Petrol, paraffin, diesel prices to go down in August
JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on Saturday announced a decrease in fuel prices for August.
“South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs,” the department said in a statement.
Both grades of petrol will drop by R1.32 c/, diesel by R0.88 c/l while illuminating paraffin see a drop of R1.44 c/l.
The slight relief will come as motorists and commuters have been battling to find a budget to adjust to the massive increase in fuel prices by the Energy Department in July. The increases saw both grades of petrol going up by R2.37 (93) and R2.57 (95) per litre, diesel increasing by R2.30 and R2.31 per litre for both grades, and Illuminating paraffin costing R1.66 more.
Earlier in the month, the Automobile Association predicted a drop in fuel prices for August.
“All of this is naturally good news for consumers and motorists and will ease some pressure on embattled budgets. We must, however, be cognisant of the fact that this is mid-month data, and that price outlook may change over the next two weeks before the August adjustment is made,” the association said.
The fuel price drop will kick in from 3 August 2022.
This article first appeared on EWN : Petrol, paraffin, diesel prices to go down in August
Source : CapeTalk/Qama Qukula
More from Local
Cheerful jubilation as convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba sentenced to life
John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise, about the life imprisonment of convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba.Read More
'We sympathise with our staff members' - Mabe on outstanding salaries
Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Pule Mabe, about outstanding staff salary payments.Read More
WATCH: No state capture criminal charges against me - Zizi Kodwa
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Deputy Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa, about the state of the ANC policies.Read More
Ramaphosa has appeared before ANC's integrity commission over Phala Phala - Mabe
President Cyril Ramaphosa was accused of covering up a burglary at his Bela Bela farm where millions of undisclosed foreign currency was stolen.Read More
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst
Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon.Read More
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing
What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since the 10th National Congress held in 2016 became a farcical spectacle that would go down in the history of the labour movement in South Africa as the most destructive, harmful, detrimental and damaging union activity.Read More
ANC's National Policy Conference: 'A temperature gauge for Ramaphosa's future'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political analyst and associate professor in public law at the University of Cape Town, Richard Calland, about the importance of the ANC's 6th National Policy Conference for both the country and its president Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it.
This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value.Read More
LISTEN: What you need to know about massage therapy
Clement Manyathela speaks to massage therapist, Ayeesha Kian, Nancy Sibanda, and sports massage therapist, Atsho-abonga Mthetho, about the science behind massage.Read More