Premier League giants Man United sign Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach

Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
31 July 2022 10:21 AM
by Palesa Manaleng
Manchester United
Benni McCarthy

During his time with Usuthu, McCarthy led the KwaZulu-Natal club to their highest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era in the 2020/2021 season where they finished second and secured CAF Champions League football for the first time in their history.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has secured a move to Premier League giants - Manchester United as a first-team coach.

The club confirmed the news on Twitter on Saturday evening.

"The coaching team is now in place ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season, with Brighton & Hove Albion visiting Old Trafford on Sunday 7 August in our Premier League opener," said Manchester United.

During his illustrious career on the field, McCarthy represented the likes of Ajax, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United.

In this new role, the 44-year-old will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning.

"Ten Hag will work closely with assistants Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren, with Benni slotting in alongside Eric Ramsay and Darren Fletcher as coaches. Former midfielder Fletcher also has a wider remit as technical director, overseeing the path from Academy to the first team, plus players out on loan" said Manchester United.

During his time with Usuthu, McCarthy led the KwaZulu-Natal club to their highest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era in the 2020/2021 season when they finished second and secured CAF Champions League football for the first time in their history.

In 2020/21, he was named South Africa's Premier League's Coach of the Season.

Before AmaZulu, the ex-forward spent time with Cape Town City, where he won the MTN8 while he was also the assistant coach for Belgian side Sint-Truidense in 2017.

Back home, the former Bafana Bafana player is an all-time leading goal scorer and remains the only South African to win the Champions League during his time with FC Porto.


This article first appeared on EWN : Premier League giants Man United sign Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach




