Can ultra-processed foods affect cognitive performance? Yes, says expert
- Study finds that ultra-processed foods could lead to illnesses like dementia later in life
- Processed foods include polony, sausage and fast foods
- People are encouraged to eat whole foods and adopt a Mediterranean diet
Researchers in Australia say ultra-processed foods can negatively impact cognitive functions.
These foods include packaged snacks and pre-prepared dishes such as pizza and pies, and meats like sausage and viennas.
This study reflects previous research which indicates that an unhealthy diet can impair cognitive abilities and raise the risk of dementia-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s.
They also noted that these items contain little to no whole foods and typically include flavourings, colourings, emulsifiers, and other cosmetic additives.
The latest study published in the European Journal of Nutrition suggests that consuming ultra-processed foods may have a negative impact on cognitive performance in older adults.
Neurologist, Dr Comfort Shaba says people should consume what's considered a Mediterranean diet.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the Mediterranean diet is a heart-healthy eating plan that emphasizes healthy fats, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts and seeds.
Eating natural foods. More plant-based foods. Eating less animal-derived products. So less dairy and meat itself. Focusing more on fish and nuts.Dr Comfort Shaba, neurologist
Cholesterol is quite an important factor when it comes to brain health, and can cause diseases like clogging arteries and causing heart attacks. Causing strokes and vascular dementia.Dr Comfort Shaba, neurologist
Ultra processed foods cause more inflammation. That can over time can cause impairment in terms of how your brain is functioning.Dr Comfort Shaba, neurologist
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/woman_eating_junk_food.html?oriSearch=pms+junk+food&sti=ms35t24mmffc8mkp1p|&mediapopup=128753029
