Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Entertainment

'We can do very quality work here in SA': Netflix's Justice Served exec producer

31 July 2022 4:06 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Netflix
Hlomla Dandala
Justice Served
Anton Jeftha
Pallance Dladla

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to the creative director of Meraki Studios, Tshepo "Ty" Skosana about 'Justice Served' - the new South African Netflix series streaming now.
  • The six-part series stars Hlomla Dandala, Anton Jeftha and Pallance Dladla
  • 'Justice Served' follows the story of South Africans having to decide the fate if a white man accused of killing a black girl
  • The series debuted on Netflix on Friday 29 July
SA Tourism and Netflix SA forms a collaboration with SA as the Star

‘Justice Served’ is a six-part thriller starring the likes of Hlomla Dandala, Lerato Mvelase and Pallance Dladla.

The series follows the story of South Africans being called on to decide the fate of a white man, Allan Harve, who is accused of killing a young black man.

Local citizens only have a few hours to vote for his execution or exoneration.

The series is described as a “high-stakes drama” that unfolds in a hijacked courtroom while tensions and conflict fill the streets of South Africa - this threatening to divide the nation.

With what's happening in South Africa right now, I really wanted to engage South Africans in very complexed and difficult conversations.

Tshepo "Ty" Skosana, creative director of Meraki Studios

I really wanted to look at the consequences that might happen if we push ourselves too far.

Tshepo "Ty" Skosana, creative director of Meraki Studios

I want the audience to know that we can do very quality work here in South Africa....we have an ability to really engage the world.

Tshepo "Ty" Skosana, creative director of Meraki Studios

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We can do very quality work here in SA': Netflix's Justice Served exec producer




