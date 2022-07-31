Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top headlines this past week





2022 Wafcon champions Banyana Banyana at OR Tambo International Airport upon arrival in South Africa on 26 July 2022. Picture: Abigal Javier

BANYANA BANYANA! That's all the South Africa was screaming as our national team came home with the gold. In the wake of the teams historic victory, they received a heroes welcome. Mandy Wiener spoke with Kass Naidoo about the team's win and their future.

In another small piece of good news rumours popped up during the week about a possible cut in fuel prices. The AA's Layton Beard came on the Midday Report to dicuss whether there was any truth to the matter.

Political analyst and Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town Prof Richard Calland, joined Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa on 702 unpack what the ANC's policy conference has in store for not just the party, but the nation as a whole.

In a shocking announcement, the SABC has decided to cancel their long-running weekly investigative magazine programme, Special Assignment. SASC out the blame for the show's demise on low TV ratings. After a 24 year run on SABC3, the show will air its final episode on the 2nd August. CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit spoke to Max Du Preez about the cancellation and the shows legacy.

What would you do if you got a call saying your underage daughter was getting a tattoo? Whackhead decided to ask that very question to an unsuspecting KFM listener and the results are hilarious.

