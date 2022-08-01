Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Oupa Pilane - Deputy Chairperson at the South Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa)

Tourism body says DoT has not ‘cleared’ vehicle operating licence backlog

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Paul Matthew - CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE)

Suspension of chicken tariffs a major win for SA consumers

Today at 18:12

Absa PMI falls in July from 52.2 points in June to 47.6 in due to load-shedding

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lisette IJssel de Schepper - Bureau for Economic Research

