Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign
CAPE TOWN - South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold medal in the Sevens final on Sunday.
Schoenmaker won her event in a time of 2:21.92, while compatriot Kaylene Corbett took the bronze medal in a time of 2:23.67.
Gold🥇and bronze 🥉for #TeamSA swimmers - halala! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦@TRSchoenmaker and @kaylenecorbett, you brought joy to our hearts❤️❤️.#B2022 #B2022Swimming #TeamSA @SwimSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/YEfvyBty5m— Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) July 31, 2022
Veteran swimmer Chad le Clos claimed the silver medal in the men's 200m butterfly event, narrowly missing out to New Zealand's Lewis Clareburt, who won in 1:55.60. Le Clos managed a time of 1:55.89.
Men's 200m BUTTERFLY |Chad Le Clos | Silver Medal#TeamSA pic.twitter.com/tlnhjP7tY0— Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) July 31, 2022
The Blitzboks won gold in style as they thumped Fiji 31-7.
🤩 The Blitzboks left their best for last to claim the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - this is how they did it: https://t.co/WfLo3eahJ4@TeamSA2024 #BestOfUs pic.twitter.com/aNIvpZeXHj— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) July 31, 2022
South Africa's Commonwealth Games medal tally currently stands at six - four gold, a silver and a bronze.
South Africa are fourth in the medal standings.
This article first appeared on EWN : Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign
Source : @Blitzboks/Twitter
More from Sport
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United.Read More
'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment
The former Bafana Bafana striker will join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as first-team coach for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.Read More
SA swimmers Van Niekerk and Coetzee win first gold medals at Commonwealth Games
Lara van Niekerk made history by beating her Commonwealth record and claiming Team South Africa's first gold medal in Birmingham.Read More
Premier League giants Man United sign Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach
During his time with Usuthu, McCarthy led the KwaZulu-Natal club to their highest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era in the 2020/2021 season where they finished second and secured CAF Champions League football for the first time in their history.Read More
UNISA rewards Banyana Banyana’s victory with bursary opportunities
UNISA said they will grant the African champions bursary opportunities to pursue a degree of their choice to continue to shape future leaders and players.Read More
'2023 Netball World Cup will make the sport fashionable and change narratives'
Africa Melane is joined by Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane, to discuss the Netball World Cup hosted in the country 60 years after its inception.Read More
Former SA cricketer unlocks sporting opportunities in Cape Town townships
John Maytham speaks to a retired South African cricketer, Vince van der Bijl, about how cricket changed his life.Read More
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win
Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations.Read More
Women’s football leaders call for women's league in SA
Former Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba and Safa COO Lydia Monyepao vouched for the creation of a women’s national football league along with increased financial backing.Read More