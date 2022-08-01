Streaming issues? Report here
Meet South Africa's first female drill rig operator, Veronica De Koker

1 August 2022 8:49 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Kumba Iron Ore
Drill rig operator
ROSOND
Female Trailblazers

Refilwe Moloto spoke to a drill rig operator, Veronica De Koker about fulfilling her lifelong ambition of becoming the first woman in the predominantly male-dominated mining industry.

Meet Veronica De Koker: the country's first female drill rig operator, a position that entails the maintenance and operation of drilling equipment at a well site.

De Koker grew up close to Kumba Iron Ore and had an interest in what was happening behind the mountains that trucks used to go towards.

She works for ROSOND in Midrand - which is a drilling solutions company that does a lot of work for Kumba Iron Ore.

Though she's a first of her kind, De Koker said that the men whom she was working with helped her feel comfortable and supported.

She added that this created a safe environment where they respected her and other women.

Advising women who are interested in the industry, De Koker said they should be fearless despite it being a male-dominated space.

Drilling was only meant for males, but now I have changed the game because now it's 50/50. They must not be scared anymore - if someone tells them there's and opportunity for drilling, they must go for it.

Veronica De Koker, drill rig operator

Listen to the full interview above.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meet South Africa's first female drill rig operator, Veronica De Koker




