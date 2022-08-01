How a TikTok user makes dombolo in just five minutes
What if I told you you can make dombolo, aka steamed bread, in the same amount of time it takes for listen to a couple of songs?
This is what a TikTok user is claiming to be possible, swapping a two-hour task to just five minutes.
But how does she do it? She uses a microwave!
The user, @tshid_grace, uses the normal recipe to prepare the dombolo, waits for the dough to rise and then places it in the microwave for five minutes.
The video has racked up over 514 000 views on the platform and has divided users between those questioning the preparation time and those willing to give it a shot.
People are like, 'yoh, this is the way, this is the future!', some are saying, 'hey, that's radioactive bread!', but others are like, 'yoh, I'll take anything that'll save me a bit of time, these days!'.Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
@tshidi_grace
Dombolo/Steamed Bread in the microwave?💕 #foodtok #foodtiktok #cookingtiktok #studentlife #breadrecipe #dombolo #steamedbread♬ FEEL THE GROOVE - Queens Road, Fabian Graetz
Listen to the full interview below.
