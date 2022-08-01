European Jew gets death threats after buying Adolf Hitler's watch for R18m
A Huber watch that used to belong to Adolf Hitler has fetched R18 million ($1.1 million) at a US auction.
The watch has an engraving of a swastika, a Nazi eagle, and the initials AH.
RELATED: Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election
Jewish leaders penned an open letter decrying the sale as “abhorrent”.
“An open letter was signed by 34 Jewish leaders in America,” says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
“They say there should not be money exchanging hands on such items. The buyer is a European Jew who has received death threats for buying this watch."
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gilchrist - scroll up to listen, skip to 3:25.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : European Jew gets death threats after buying Adolf Hitler's watch for R18m
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_137978474_bucharest-romania-october-17-2018-an-edition-of-mein-kampf-a-book-written-by-adolf-hitler-is-being-p.html?vti=lmlchq4q4f324qttat-1-8
More from World
China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment
"One in five youths in China are not working, a problem not seen before in the Chinese economy," says Deloitte’s Dr Martyn Davies.Read More
McDonald’s in UK bans under 18s after 5pm – unless accompanied by an adult
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
[WATCH] Will Smith posts emotional apology video after March Oscars slap
The Hollywood star has apologised for his behaviour at the Oscars before, but only in written statements.Read More
Lufthansa cancels 1,000 flights, 134,000 passengers affected
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu about the airline's strike.Read More
German city cuts off heating and hot water as gas supplies from Russia dwindle
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
SA's Aspen standing ready to produce monkeypox vaccine 'when the call comes'
The Money Show interviews Dr Lisa Bonadonna, Group Executive for Biologicals at the Aspen Pharma Group.Read More
'The world still needs the metals and minerals we produce' - Anglo American CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews the new CEO of Anglo American, Duncan Wanblad, about the mining giant's half year results.Read More
Saudi Arabia to build one-building city housing 9 million people
"There’s an incredible video that is literally an episode of Black Mirror," says Barbara Friedman.Read More
China locks down 970,000 in Wuhan after 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
More from Business
China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment
"One in five youths in China are not working, a problem not seen before in the Chinese economy," says Deloitte’s Dr Martyn Davies.Read More
Your medical aid probably does NOT cover everything if you land up in hospital
Gap cover is inexpensive, and it can save you from financial ruin when your medical aid fails you while you're in the hospital.Read More
McDonald’s in UK bans under 18s after 5pm – unless accompanied by an adult
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Lufthansa cancels 1,000 flights, 134,000 passengers affected
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu about the airline's strike.Read More
An ATM is spewing cash. Do you pick it up from the floor and claim it as yours?
Lester Kiewit interviewed Nischal Mewalal - CEO of the South African Banking Risk Information Centre.Read More
KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it.
This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value.Read More
The best investment tool ever for the individual investor (and it's simple)
Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares 'best investment approach ever invented' for the individual investor on The Money Show.Read More
SA's Aspen standing ready to produce monkeypox vaccine 'when the call comes'
The Money Show interviews Dr Lisa Bonadonna, Group Executive for Biologicals at the Aspen Pharma Group.Read More
'Intercepted email' scams on the rise in SA - how to protect yourself
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a woman hacked three times in three months with the Business Email Compromise scam.Read More