ANC policy analysis: 'SA needs policy to reduce economic migration'





The African National Congress' (ANC) sixth policy conference concluded on Sunday in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's closing address spoke to a number of issues that the party aimed to tackle namely: gender-based violence, unemployment and youth empowerment.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Duma Gqubule, Phelisa Nkomo and Lukhona Mnguni about their observations of what came out of the ANC's National Policy Conference.

Gqubule is a financial analyst, researcher and advisor on issues of economic development and transformation.

He said the conference had not done much to speak on implementing macroeconomic policy changes that would ensure a decrease in unemployment numbers, poverty and inequality.

This conference was no different, the document that was presented before the conference said nothing about macroeconomic [policies]. Duma Gqubule, financial analyst and researcher,

Nkomo, a development economist, feminist and social justice activist, also weighed in saying the governing party was functioning under a three-tiered calamity of social, economic and gender-based violence crisis.

She said that the conference should’ve been the opportunity to restore confidence in the ruling party.

They should’ve used the conference to really restore some form of confidence to South Africans and articulate very clearly what is it that they need to do. Phelisa Nkomo, Development economist, feminist and social justice activist

Her work in grassroots feminism, particularly focused on the plight of rural women and their economic challenges, is something she wants the government to support systematically.

We have called as a number of women’s organisations for gender-responsive procurement policies - which among those create economic opportunities for women. Phelisa Nkomo, development economist, feminist and social justice activist

The biggest issue is the fact we need create an economic policy that actually reduces economic migration. Phelisa Nkomo, development economist, feminist and social justice activist

