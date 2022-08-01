'Uncles lend their ears to and create safe spaces for nephews and nieces'
Some nephews and nieces tend to be closer to their uncles rather than their fathers.
This is according to the Family Life Centre counselor, Wilma Calvert, who was unpacking the role of uncles in one's life.
Calvert was speaking to Clement Manyathela.
She added that nieces and nephews felt more comfortable discussing sensitive topics as they came across as open-minded.
I think it is vital and very often, dads are a little bit out of it because their responsibility is that kind of thinking that money gets this child to school. I think about uncles you can go to; you can talk to; you can unburden yourself to and that uncle who stays in touch of where you at.Wilma Calvert, Counselor - Family Life Centre
Sometimes parents are so concerned about the basic realistic things and make the assumption that we [as children] are okay. Sometimes we need that sounding board just to get a different perspective because if you start talking to your parents about sex, they are going to assume that you are already having sex, whereas you just wanted to know certain things, or you have heard some information you are not clear about.Wilma Calvert, Counselor - Family Life Centre
So maybe it is little easier to talk to somebody outside of the family you trust, and uncles are really beginning to step up.Wilma Calvert, Counselor - Family Life Centre
Listen to the full interviews below...
