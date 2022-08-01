McDonald’s in UK bans under 18s after 5pm – unless accompanied by an adult

Today at 18:08 Suspension of chicken tariffs a major win for SA consumers The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Paul Matthew - CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE)

Today at 18:12 Absa PMI falls in July from 52.2 points in June to 47.6 in due to load-shedding The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Lisette IJssel de Schepper - Bureau for Economic Research

Today at 18:16 What the ANC Policy conference thinks about the economy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:40 The Port Elizabeth Car Terminal broke its own record by handling over 24 000 fully built units in July, the highest ever in the history of The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wandisa Vazi - Managing Executive a the Eastern Cape Terminals

Today at 18:43 Ministers of Energy Crisis Committee outline measures to ensure long- term energy supply in South Africa The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Prof Sampson Mamphweli - Director: Centre for Renewable Energy: at Stellenbosch University

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios

Today at 19:08 2022 SweepSouth Report on Pay and Working Conditions for Domestic Work across Africa The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Luke Kannemeyer - Chief Operating Officer at Sweepsouth

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature: Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil by Kenneth Cukier The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

