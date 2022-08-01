McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA
Having former Bafana Bafana stars Benni McCarthy and Quinton Fortune working with Manchester United Football Club has successfully raised the flag for South African football.
This is according to football journalist Zayn Nabbi, who spoke to Cape Talk's Lester Kiewit.
McCarthy - who is a former Bafana Bafana striker - joined the top-tier English premier league side as a striker coach on Saturday.
Locally McCarthy was an all-time goal scorer for the national team. He was also the striker for Orlando Pirates before taking up the managerial role as a coach for Cape Town City and Amazulu FC.
Fortune has also had a stint with Man United as a player.
Both McCarthy and Fortune were on the technical sidelines when the Red Devils played a 1-1 draw in a club friendly with La Liga side, Ray Vallecano at Old Trafford stadium on Sunday.
There is certainly something to be proud of there for all of us. And I think in Quinton and Benni, you have two stories of success. Quinton getting the big move to Manchester United as a player found by Sir Alex Ferguson...he still works in an ambassadorial role.Zayn Nabbi, football journalist
And then you have Benni McCarthy, the boy who played in the gangster leagues in Cape Town, where he earned more money playing there than at Seven Stars.Zayn Nabbi, Football journalist
Getting the big move to Ajax, playing in Europe, playing in Porto, even making it to Black Burn Rovers. His dream was obviously to play for Manchester United, to play at the theatre of dreams, unfortunately, he never had the experience of wearing the Manchester United jersey at theatre dreams...Zayn Nabbi, Football journalist
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA
Source : Twitter/@ManUtd
More from Local
80 Krugersgorp suspects not charged with rape
Mandy Weiner interviewed Eyewitness News reporters Nokukhanya Mntambo and Bernadette Wicks on the latest update on the case.Read More
'ANC's policy conference as calm before the storm'
Mandy Wiener spoke to associate political editor at Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia, about President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of success at the 6th Policy conference.Read More
ANC policy analysis: 'SA needs policy to reduce economic migration'
Clement Manyathela interviewed Duma Gqubule, Phelisa Nkomo and Lukhona Mnguni about their observations of what came out of the ANC's National Policy Conference.Read More
'Uncles lend their ears to and create safe spaces for nephews and nieces'
Clement Manyathela speaks to the counselor at Family Life Centre, Wilma Calvert, about the role of uncles in our lives.Read More
Violent service delivery protests shut down Tembisa
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise, and EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa about the protests happening in Tembisa.Read More
Petrol, paraffin, diesel prices to go down in August
“South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that SA imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs,” the department said in a statement.Read More
Cheerful jubilation as convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba sentenced to life
John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise, about the life imprisonment of convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba.Read More
'We sympathise with our staff members' - Mabe on outstanding salaries
Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Pule Mabe, about outstanding staff salary payments.Read More
WATCH: No state capture criminal charges against me - Zizi Kodwa
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Deputy Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa, about the state of the ANC policies.Read More
More from Sport
Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign
South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold medal in the Sevens final on Sunday.Read More
'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment
The former Bafana Bafana striker will join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as first-team coach for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.Read More
SA swimmers Van Niekerk and Coetzee win first gold medals at Commonwealth Games
Lara van Niekerk made history by beating her Commonwealth record and claiming Team South Africa's first gold medal in Birmingham.Read More
Premier League giants Man United sign Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach
During his time with Usuthu, McCarthy led the KwaZulu-Natal club to their highest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era in the 2020/2021 season where they finished second and secured CAF Champions League football for the first time in their history.Read More
UNISA rewards Banyana Banyana’s victory with bursary opportunities
UNISA said they will grant the African champions bursary opportunities to pursue a degree of their choice to continue to shape future leaders and players.Read More
'2023 Netball World Cup will make the sport fashionable and change narratives'
Africa Melane is joined by Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane, to discuss the Netball World Cup hosted in the country 60 years after its inception.Read More
Former SA cricketer unlocks sporting opportunities in Cape Town townships
John Maytham speaks to a retired South African cricketer, Vince van der Bijl, about how cricket changed his life.Read More
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win
Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations.Read More
Women’s football leaders call for women's league in SA
Former Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba and Safa COO Lydia Monyepao vouched for the creation of a women’s national football league along with increased financial backing.Read More