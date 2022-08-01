Violent service delivery protests shut down Tembisa
Tembisa has been declared a no-go area due to violent service delivery protests. Roads have barricaded by burning tyres and rocks, shops have been looted, and the Ekurhuleni Customer Care Centre has been set alight.
One alleged protester was fatally wounded after being caught in the crossfire betweenn Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officials and protesters. A second has been killed.
EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa says that they are doing everything they can to keep whatever remains of Ekurhuleni safe.
"The situation is quite volatile. We are trying to keep whatever that remains in Ekurhuleni safe. It's really a situation where we met with great, great resistance by the protestors"Kelebogile Thepa, spokesperson - EMPD
Meanwhile, Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says that furious residents are preventing anyone entering or exiting the area, with some even threatening those perceived to be heading to work.
At the heart of the problem, says Modise, is residents inability to afford their electricity bills after the R100 government subsidy was taken away.
For the last couple of months, they have had to foot the bill [for] the entire electricity bill. Now, R100 doesn't sound like much but for the Tembisa people, here, it is everything. They say that for the majority of the month they have no power because they can't afford to pay for the electricity.Kgomotso Modise, reporter - Eyewitness News
This comes as Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell skipped on a meeting with residents on Friday which she had promised to attend.
They are extremely upset about that saying that she doesn't respect them and they're going to show her and the other people around Joburg what the people of Tembisa can do.Kgomotso Modise, reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below.
Source : @motso_modise/Twitter
More from Local
80 Krugersgorp suspects not charged with rape
Mandy Weiner interviewed Eyewitness News reporters Nokukhanya Mntambo and Bernadette Wicks on the latest update on the case.Read More
'ANC's policy conference as calm before the storm'
Mandy Wiener spoke to associate political editor at Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia, about President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of success at the 6th Policy conference.Read More
ANC policy analysis: 'SA needs policy to reduce economic migration'
Clement Manyathela interviewed Duma Gqubule, Phelisa Nkomo and Lukhona Mnguni about their observations of what came out of the ANC's National Policy Conference.Read More
'Uncles lend their ears to and create safe spaces for nephews and nieces'
Clement Manyathela speaks to the counselor at Family Life Centre, Wilma Calvert, about the role of uncles in our lives.Read More
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United.Read More
Petrol, paraffin, diesel prices to go down in August
“South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that SA imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs,” the department said in a statement.Read More
Cheerful jubilation as convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba sentenced to life
John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise, about the life imprisonment of convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba.Read More
'We sympathise with our staff members' - Mabe on outstanding salaries
Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Pule Mabe, about outstanding staff salary payments.Read More
WATCH: No state capture criminal charges against me - Zizi Kodwa
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Deputy Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa, about the state of the ANC policies.Read More