China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment
China’s once unassailable economy is losing steam and failing to produce enough jobs to absorb new entrants to the job market.
It recorded a youth unemployment rate of 19.3% in June, an all-time high.
RELATED: China locks down 970,000 in Wuhan after 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
The number of new university graduates will reach 10 million for the first time ever in 2022.
Economists say the country’s inability to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic is causing businesses to postpone new hires as they feared snap lockdowns.
China still follows a “zero-Covid” policy.
Last week, the city of Wuhan locked down almost a million people after finding four asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.
All essential businesses remain closed, public transport has been suspended, and residents are banned from leaving their homes.
One in five youths in China are not working… It’s certainly a rising problem not seen before in the Chinese economy.Dr Martyn Davies, Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Davies - scroll up to listen (skip to 5:48).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_128700543_old-public-populated-housing-estates-in-hong-kong-china.html?vti=n3nm894uy6bdwoa6gb-1-23
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
China locks down 970,000 in Wuhan after 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so
John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.Read More
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.Read More
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'
Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster
Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.Read More
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans
Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.Read More
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.Read More
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$
Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.Read More
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.Read More
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
China locks down 970,000 in Wuhan after 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so
John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.Read More
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.Read More
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'
Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster
Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.Read More
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans
Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.Read More
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.Read More
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$
Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.Read More
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.Read More