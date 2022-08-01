World Lung Cancer Day: ‘Long-term smokers, above 55, must get checked’
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Dr Alan Peter, medical doctor and pulmonologist, about the prevalence of lung cancer in South Africa.
Lung cancer, of all of the cancers, is the biggest killer worldwide. It's also the most common killer of cancer in men, explained Peter. He added that the prevalence of lung cancer is higher in men, as opposed to women, because statistically men smoke more.
Early detection is not as likely as any other area of the body where cancer could manifest, due to the location of the lungs.
You can feel a lump in your breast, but you can’t feel a lump in your lung.Dr Alan Peter, Pulmonologist - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
There are two categories of this cancer, non-small cell cancer which is responsible for 80% of all lung cancers, and small cell cancer which accounts for 20% of cases.
Small cell cancer often goes undetected, spreads very quickly, and is resistant to surgery. By the time it presents it is likely to have spread to the brain.
Peter advises that anyone who has a significant history of smoking, or a 30-year pack-year history score and is above 55-years-old, should visit their nearest health practitioner.
You can calculate your pack-year history by multiplying the number of packs of cigarettes smoked per day, by the number of years you have smoked.
Going for a low radiation dose CAT scan of the chest can increase chances of early detection, said Peter.
Listen to the full audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_157799348_doctor-diagnosing-patient%C3%A2%E2%82%AC%E2%84%A2s-health-on-asthma-lung-disease-covid-19-or-bone-cancer-illness-with-rad.html
More from Local
'Friendly managers run risk of jeorpardising their authority'
Clement Manyathela speaks to the CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, Devan Moonsamy, for more.Read More
Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice
Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight over the next three days.Read More
Premised on Sharpeville Massacre 'Jewel' tells the story of forgiveness
Multiple award-winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks discusses his Netflix film 'Jewel,' which stars a number of legendary actors such as Michelle Botes, Connie Chiume, Lilian Dube and Desmond Dube - to name a few.Read More
'Zama-zamas are fueled by an insatiable appetite for gold'
Carte Blanche Producer Graham Coetzee unpacks the fear surrounding the highly organised gang the 'zama zamas' who have terrorised many Krugersdorp residents.Read More
It's never too late to create a culture of saving - here's how to do it
July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving.Read More
Fannie Masemola has ace up his sleeve for policing in SA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to author and safety and security analyst Ziyanda Stuurman about National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola's plan to reduce violent crime by focusing on the enforcement of legislation.Read More
How different is life insurance to funeral insurance - and do you need them?
An Old Mutual expert helps demystify life insurance and funeral cover, explaining the difference, and how they work together.Read More
'They want to render us ungovernable': Ekurhuleni Mayor
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Tania Campbell, the Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan MunicipalityRead More
Basic income grant, pie in the sky for SA: Busisiwe Mavuso
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, Busisiwe Mavuso, about why talk of a basic income grant does not belong in an ANC policy conference or on any national agenda in South Africa.Read More