Health department scraps daily Covid-19 data reporting
The Department of Health announced the scrapping of its daily Covid-19 data reporting on Monday. The department had been reporting cases, on a daily basis, since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.
John Perlman speaks to the department's spokesperson, Foster Mohale, about the decision to scrap daily reporting. Mohale says they will now report on a weekly basis, due to the reduced severity and transmissibility of Covid-19.
We have made an announcement yesterday, that with effect from today, they are going to stop with daily reporting of Covid-19 data. However, we will be reporting on a weekly basis, around the midweek, instead of completely not reporting at all.Foster Mohale, Spokesperson - Department of Health
We are not going to stop reporting that, at least once a week because we have considered a number of factors; number one, we have noted that the reduced severity of the disease, the transmissibility of the disease has reduced, and also the number of Covid-19 cases has declined.Foster Mohale, Spokesperson - Department of Health
Listen to the full interview below...
