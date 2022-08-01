Streaming issues? Report here
Energy Crisis Committee outlines plans to ensure long-term energy supply in SA

1 August 2022 7:54 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Energy crisis
University of Fort Hare
Energy Supply
Energy Crisis Committee
Prof Sampson Mamphweli

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Sampson Mamphweli, senior researcher at the University of Fort Hare.
© vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Ministers who serve in the Energy Crisis Committee have shared details of government's loadshedding intervention plans.

Some of the immediate interventions include fixing existing infrastructure, stopping sabotage and looking after the environment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last month that ministers would announce a range of measures to deal with the country's power crisis.

Public Enterprises minister, Pravin Gordhan says six existing power stations would also be upgraded.

The power stations are Kendal, Majuba, Tutuka, Kusile, Duvha and Matla.

The state has been opened up, so we're going to see a lot more growth in renewable energy technologies uptake.

Prof Sampson Mamphweli, senior researcher at the University of Fort Hare

RELATED: WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever

Measures such as the energy efficiency measures can have immediate impact. There are measures around the procurement of about 200MW from the power pool.

Prof Sampson Mamphweli, senior researcher at the University of Fort Hare

RELATED: South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes

New generation capacity coming in from Big Window 6, About 800MW, that will assist us a lot.

Prof Sampson Mamphweli, senior researcher at the University of Fort Hare

Listen to the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Energy Crisis Committee outlines plans to ensure long-term energy supply in SA




