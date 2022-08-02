Maps Maponyane & Zandile Ndhlovu take on epic challenges for water conservation

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
Three-quarters of people are confident information they share from social media is accurate
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Danielle Carls - Oxford University Press SA's Marketing Specialist
Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check
Today at 14:05
A Series on Medical Aid Matters - Your health and your rights (episode1)
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Mark Hyman - Joint Chief Executive Officer - Marketing and Operations at MediCheck
Today at 14:35
The Car Feature - Power consumption in electric vehicles
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 15:10
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed again, Advocate Teffo a no-show
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 15:16
The ANC Caucus in Ekurhuleni condemns the City of Ekurhuleni's Executive Mayor Tania Campbell for deliberately ignoring and failing to attend to the resident of Thembisa.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alderman Cllr Jongizizwe Dlabathi, ANC Whip in Ekurhuleni
Today at 15:20
The 5th annual domestic worker survey by Sweep South has revealed that 25% of domestic workers in South Africa lost their jobs due to Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Luke Kannemeyer - Chief Operating Officer at Sweepsouth
Today at 15:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
Women’s Month: The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development will be focusing on Co-parenting & highlight most challenging issues faced Women.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Petunia Seabi-Mathope
Today at 16:20
MyHomeTownFeature-Piet Retief in Mpumalanga
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nosipho Mtshali Dube - Social Worker & Manager at Uzwelo Child & Youth care center
Today at 16:50
A junior doctor’s battle to keep death at bay for state patients
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
The state of water services in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Anja du Plessis - Associate Professor and Research Specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management at UNISA
Today at 18:09
Distell Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
JSE interim revenue is up 11% and looks to listing reform
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:50
The lipstick, Men’s Underwear Index other Offbeat Indicators say the US is shivering in recession
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gregg Sneddon - Certified Financial Planner at The Financial Coach
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nkgabiseng Motau - Founding Partner at Think Creative Africa
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco Maritz - Editor at How We Made It In Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - How to get passive income from shares; and why property is not a passive investment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Friendly managers run risk of jeorpardising their authority' Clement Manyathela speaks to the CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, Devan Moonsamy, for more. 2 August 2022 12:50 PM
Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4p... 2 August 2022 12:08 PM
Premised on Sharpeville Massacre 'Jewel' tells the story of forgiveness Multiple award-winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks discusses his Netflix film 'Jewel,' which stars a number of legendary actors such as... 2 August 2022 11:59 AM
View all Local
We need to be realistic: Kubayi on the ANC's failure to implement 2017 policies As the ANC assesses its policies and decides on a way forward, head of the party's economic transformation sub-committee Mmamaloko... 29 July 2022 4:17 PM
'We sympathise with our staff members' - Mabe on outstanding salaries Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Pule Mabe, about outstanding staff salary payments. 29 July 2022 2:32 PM
ANC policy conference: 'Focus on cadre deployment and bureaucracy’ - analyst Breakfast said while the ANC has a number of good policies their greatest problem lies with implementation – pointing to its burea... 29 July 2022 2:19 PM
View all Politics
New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge What is the world coming to? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 August 2022 12:54 PM
Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4p... 2 August 2022 12:08 PM
It's never too late to create a culture of saving - here's how to do it July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving. 2 August 2022 10:54 AM
View all Business
How trauma from school impacts us beyond the classroom Clement Manyathela chats to 702 listeners about their traumatic school experiences. They also discuss how they've worked through t... 2 August 2022 1:08 PM
How different is life insurance to funeral insurance - and do you need them? An Old Mutual expert helps demystify life insurance and funeral cover, explaining the difference, and how they work together. 2 August 2022 10:08 AM
Maps Maponyane & Zandile Ndhlovu take on epic challenges for water conservation Eyewitness News caught up Maps Maponyane and Zandile Ndhlovu who aim to help raise awareness around the problem of water scarcity... 2 August 2022 7:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games Michaela Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12. 2 August 2022 6:50 AM
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United. 1 August 2022 1:05 PM
Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold meda... 1 August 2022 7:32 AM
View all Sport
Think you've been catphished? Maybe Twitter can help Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn breaks down all the latest stories going viral on the internet. 2 August 2022 11:30 AM
'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Ou... 2 August 2022 7:07 AM
'We can do quality work here in SA': exec producer of Netflix's Justice Served Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to the creative director of Meraki Studios, Tshepo "Ty" Skosana about 'Justice Served' - the new South Af... 31 July 2022 4:06 PM
View all Entertainment
New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge What is the world coming to? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 August 2022 12:54 PM
Humanity is one misstep away from nuclear annihilation: United Nations Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 2 August 2022 10:47 AM
China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment "One in five youths in China are not working, a problem not seen before in the Chinese economy," says Deloitte’s Dr Martyn Davies. 1 August 2022 3:03 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Patrick Lumumba about the state of African politics. 23 July 2022 3:11 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
View all Africa
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon. 29 July 2022 11:14 AM
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since t... 29 July 2022 11:08 AM
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show. 27 July 2022 7:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Maps Maponyane & Zandile Ndhlovu take on epic challenges for water conservation

2 August 2022 7:17 AM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Water conservation
Maps maponyane
water crises
Zandile Ndhlovu

Eyewitness News caught up Maps Maponyane and Zandile Ndhlovu who aim to help raise awareness around the problem of water scarcity in South Africa and hope to ensure that quality water is accessible to all.

JOHANNESBURG - It's not rare to hear people talking about not having water in South Africa, be it accessing clean water or just having dry taps for weeks.

In fact, towns and cities across the country are continuously facing critical water shortages due to a number of reasons, population growth that is unmatched by supply, horrible town planning, erratic rainfall and hotter temperatures resulting from climate change just to name a few.

In their way of trying to bring attention to the need for water conversation, Glenfiddich, in its third edition of its Challengers Club, teamed up with television personality Maps Maponyane and freediving instructor Zandile Ndhlovu.

Eyewitness News caught up Maponyane and Ndhlovu who are aiming to help raise awareness around the problem of water scarcity in South Africa and hope to ensure that quality water is accessible to all.

"Both Zandile and I care deeply about water security in SA, which is why we each undertook an epic personal challenge to help provide clean drinking water for some of the most impoverished communities. Our aim is to help raise awareness around the problem of water scarcity in SA and to ensure that quality water is accessible to all," said Maponyane.

THE CHALLENGES

The Rockville and High Rollers actor travelled to Iceland where winter temperatures can drop as low as -10 degrees Celsius, in search of water untouched by man and therefore completely free of microplastics.

“Finding water untouched by man means literally going to the edge of the world – an incredibly difficult trek. The irony of it all is that if we keep polluting our water, finding the best quality will someday no longer be an adventure to write home about, but a way of life, something I truly believe no South African or anybody, in fact, should have to experience,” said Maponyane.

He brought back a rare specimen of the most precious commodity on earth as a souvenir to raise awareness around water security.

“The water was collected in airtight canisters and carefully protected to make sure it remained uncontaminated and transported back to South Africa where it was then tested to make sure the pH balance and mineral content was safe for drinking,” said Maponyane to Eyewitness News.

Meanwhile, Zandile “The Black Mermaid” Ndhlovu in her bid to raise awareness around microplastics in our oceans deep dived to clear the ocean floor of plastic.

“Water number one ensures that even in the long walks to be able to get to the water source that the water is clean. You know I think that's the hard part about rural areas, particularly in that there is such a far distance from places like hospitals and I think that can be a challenge and so ensuring clean water allows for people to live in a dignified way. That says people aren't gonna get sick from the water that they are able to get to, it is already such a travel to get to the water.

Ndhlovu is South Africa’s first black Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) freediving instructor, whose aim is to help raise awareness around the problem of water scarcity in South Africa and to ensure quality water is accessible to all.

“What does it mean for that water to be clean and so I think it benefits people that live very far from water in that they know that there is security in the water that they drinking that they are safe and that they can have healthy and frequent access to this water and if there's a water scarcity you know as we all know it is always the most vulnerable communities,” said Ndhlovu.

According to WWF South Africa (World Wide Fund for Nature), the country is approaching physical water scarcity by 2025, and as we are still recovering from the drought of 2016, many households are directly impacted.

“The water challenges both locally and globally are enormous and it takes organisations such as the WWF, individuals and brands to make a difference and to educate others. The purpose of the 2022 Challengers Club is not just to raise awareness around the issue but to make a tangible difference and very real impact” said Maponyane.

In its report WWF further reveals that water demand is expected to exceed supply in South Africa by up to 17% by 2030.

“I have long used my platforms to highlight the human impact on the environment for South Africans and as a WWF ambassador, I jumped onboard for this project to raise awareness in order to encourage people to participate in the auction and/or donate directly to our Glenfiddich Water for Life Initiative – which aims to provide access to clean water for more communities in South Africa,” continued Maponyane, who is also a board member of WWF.

ISSUES AROUND WATER IN SOUTH AFRICA

If you read South Africa’s Water Services Act it says that everyone has a right to access basic water supply and sanitation services, that a household is entitled to 6,000 litres of free water per month and that no one should be deprived of water for more than seven days in a year. This of course is not the case and one of the contributors to this is climate change.

“I think the issue of climate change and all the challenges that our natural world is facing is a hard discussion. I speak about this often and that the idea of conservation often comes from a privileged perspective it requires you to have a certain level of your Maslow’s hierarchies met that assumes that you have you've got access to food you've got access to shelter and then only can you begin to actually care about the external,” said Ndhlovu.

The ultimate target for water conservationists across the globe is to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable drinking. But in South Africa we go for extended periods of time without water and for a lot of people conserving water is not on the top of their list even though we need it to survive.

“So for me when I talk about climate change or the challenges that the ocean is facing I recognize that we also have bigger problems and I say bigger problems relatively and contextually to the fact that if you do not know what you're going to have for dinner how do you begin to advocate for anything else when your immediate and pressing needs are not met,” points out Ndhlovu.

According to the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), one of South Africa’s most prominent water issues is that most people don’t have enough knowledge on how to preserve it. Their research showed that South Africans use more water than the global average.

“So for me it is always just to say we can only do what we can when we can and I think that's good enough and you know I don't expressively go into climate change I speak about plastic I speak about our oceans I speak about how we can do better but I recognize that it is placing knowledge in a body in hope that when the time comes and where there is a possibility to advocate for nature the person and people will,” said Ndhlovu.

The research by ISS says South Africans currently use 234 litres of water per person daily, and the country’s per capita water consumption is higher than the global average of 173 litres. And that South Africans need to learn how to conserve water if they wish to avoid water scarcity.

“I think it's also important to recognise that it is often and is actually quite true it's not rural communities that are or the poorest of communities that are contributors to where we find ourselves today with regard to climate change or to the detrimental state that our oceans are finding themselves in you know we have not contributed equally if anything poor communities and rural communities have been the least to dent into the way in which the world finds itself today and so I think it's important that we also recognize that indigenous knowledge and African knowledge has also been a key part in how nature and in nature spaces have also been preserved so I think that's my answer to that,” said Ndhlovu.

THE POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS

Clean, fresh water is a limited resource. With all the severe droughts happening in the world, the limited supply of fresh water is one of our most precious resources. Every being on earth needs water to survive.

Maps Maponyane and Zandile Ndhlovu backed by Glenfiddich and in support of WWF took on their individual challenges as their way to help contribute to the conservation of water.

“Glenfiddich and so the challenges club the whole work is this auction the proceeds from this auction will go to supporting water security projects and I think this matters because you know they've identified a spring in the Eastern Cape that they we can rehabilitate and the whole idea says if we are able to rehabilitate springs then people have access to clean water now this challenge is interesting in that um we can only do one thing at a time you know I think it's hard to try and fix all the problems at once but I think it's a step in the direction of working to educate and being intentional about what changes we're going to make in society,” said Ndhlovu.

Glenfiddich hosted a gala dinner where 11 of the rarest Glenfiddich expressions were auctioned and all proceeds are said to be going towards funding one of the Worldwide Fund for Nature’s (WWF) high-impact water conservation initiatives in the country.

“Each auctioned bottle’s casing is made partially from the recycled plastic cleared from the ocean floor by Ndhlovu, and inside it is a small bottle of Maponyane’s glacier water collected in Iceland as well as a rare bottle of beautifully crafted and delicately balanced Glenfiddich.

"At the auction and gala dinner, R137 500 was raised which will go towards water sustainability initiatives, endorsed by World Wild Fund,” said Kelly Johnson, Portfolio Manager for William Grant & Sons.

After the live event featuring a digital vault, Maponyane’s and Ndlovu’s challenges will culminate in the auction of 50 of the rarest Glenfiddich expressions from across time and place, made available exclusively in South Africa with an important story to tell.

All proceeds will go towards creating a sustainable water project in South Africa endorsed by WWF South Africa.

“This partnership has been such a great way to further celebrate a decade of the Journey of Water for us as the WWF. As we continually strive to spread the message that “water doesn’t come from a tap” our goal has remained the empowerment of our communities to help conserve water for a better tomorrow. Day zero is not something we want in this lifetime and to have brands like Glenfiddich helping to shine the light on such issues truly does go a long way,” says Justin Smith, Head of Business Development Unit, WWF-South Africa.

Glenfiddich’s said its Challengers Club is a movement of change-makers who are passionate about South Africa’s potential and are connecting and collaborating to facilitate solutions to some of the nation’s most pressing challenges.

“Being changemakers is part of Glenfiddich’s legacy. We understand that when people come together great things happen. This is not a gimmick for us, but a commitment to do our part for mother nature. These bottles are beyond just collectors’ items, they are conversation starters that will go on to encourage actionable change anywhere they are found,” said Kelly Johnson, Portfolio Manager for William Grant & Sons.

All proceeds from the live auction and the digital vault hosted on www.challengersclub.co.za will go towards supporting a community water project in the Eastern Cape province.

“Working with WWF South Africa, whose key pillars speak directly to the campaign narrative – Water, Oceans and Climate Change which forms part of Glenfiddich’s initiative, Glenfiddich Water for Life,” said Johnson.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Maps Maponyane & Zandile Ndhlovu take on epic challenges for water conservation




2 August 2022 7:17 AM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Water conservation
Maps maponyane
water crises
Zandile Ndhlovu

More from Lifestyle

How trauma from school impacts us beyond the classroom

2 August 2022 1:08 PM

Clement Manyathela chats to 702 listeners about their traumatic school experiences. They also discuss how they've worked through their trauma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How different is life insurance to funeral insurance - and do you need them?

2 August 2022 10:08 AM

An Old Mutual expert helps demystify life insurance and funeral cover, explaining the difference, and how they work together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released

2 August 2022 7:07 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Our Children’s Champion'. The book honours former President Nelson Mandela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your medical aid probably does NOT cover everything if you land up in hospital

1 August 2022 1:24 PM

Gap cover is inexpensive, and it can save you from financial ruin when your medical aid fails you while you're in the hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ngwato Nkosi Group's latest brainchild will bring SA a new movie channel

1 August 2022 1:02 PM

The founders of Newzroom Africa are transitioning into the movie space with their new offering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2022 Commonwealth Games; young SA swimmers bag gold medals

1 August 2022 11:00 AM

Bongani Bingwa spoke to the head coach at the University of Pretoria Rocco Meiring about Pieter Coetze and Lara Van Niekerk winning their first men's and women's medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols' of 'Star Trek' dies at 89

1 August 2022 10:32 AM

Star trek veteran George Takei and Leonard Nimoy's son pay tribute to the black female actress, who broke new ground back in the 1960s on the iconic TV series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How a TikTok user makes dombolo in just five minutes

1 August 2022 9:34 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about the viral Tiktok video about a dombolo preparation that will save you some serious time!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet South Africa's first female drill rig operator, Veronica De Koker

1 August 2022 8:49 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to a drill rig operator, Veronica De Koker about fulfilling her lifelong ambition of becoming the first woman in the predominantly male-dominated mining industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: How to tackle ageing property to maintain its market value

1 August 2022 7:27 AM

Africa Melane is joined by a principal at real estate Agency Snooks Estates, Matseleng Mogodi, to talk about some of the indicators you should look out for that show your property is ageing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'They want to render us ungovernable': Ekurhuleni Mayor

Local

'Zama-zamas are fueled by an insatiable appetite for gold'

Local

Think you've been catphished? Maybe Twitter can help

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's dam levels sitting at 40%

2 August 2022 12:54 PM

Family of man killed during Tembisa protest wants answers over his death

2 August 2022 12:46 PM

Some parts of Tembisa without power after sub-station torched during protest

2 August 2022 12:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA