'They want to render us ungovernable': Ekurhuleni Mayor





Protesters in Tembisa barricaded roads during a demonstration on 1 August 2022. Picture: @motso_modise/Twitter

While the situation remains calm in Thembisa on Tuesday, disgruntled residents have vowed to protest until their demands were met.

On Monday, protests in the East Rand township turned into mayhem as some demonstrators torched cars and buildings.

Residents have been up in arms over high municipal bills and the soaring cost of electricity.

Four people have since died in the violence, two of them allegedly at the hands of the metro's police.

City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell visited the area on Monday to engage residents, but it seems this did little to quell the situation. Its believed another meeting will be held on Friday.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Campbell said she was concerned about the criminal elements undermining legitimate community concerns.

She believes there are groups trying to make the new administration "ungovernable".

There are external forces taking advantage of the situation. The same situation we saw in July last year when criminality took over real issues communities wanted to address. I will be in conversation with the provincial commissioner of SAPS and the Premier on a resolution going forward. Tania Campbell, Ekurhuleni Mayor

Campbell reiterated that the local community forum was not responsible for the anarchy.

While she conceded the forum had blocked roads with stones and burning tyres, she believes the anarchy was well coordinated.

When you have a look at the Whatsapp messages and the flyers that went out over the weekend, the Thembisa Community Forum did not coordinate this. It is definitely orchestrated. Tania Campbell, Ekurhuleni Mayor

Campbell said the genuine service delivery demands by residents must not be conflated with the violence and destruction seen on Monday.

Burning down customer care centres where we are trying to assist residents is not the way to go. I have deployed the MMCs for those areas on what should be done. Tania Campbell, Ekurhuleni Mayor

While the municipality is trying its best to deal with council issues, it does not have the competency to tackle Eskom and fuel-related grievances,

The indigent policies and debt relief policies have been brought in to assist people. Everyone is suffering right now. But there are certain issues that must be coordinated with national and provincial government. Tania Campbell, Ekurhuleni Mayor

Police and EMPD officials will be deployed in the area today to monitor the situation.

