Fannie Masemola has ace up his sleeve for policing in SA
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola announced the police's plan to get violent crime under control in South Africa on Monday.
The plan entails all provinces conducting simultaneous blitz operations with hive stability and combat operations, coordinated searches and intelligence-driven multidisciplinary disruptive operations.
The shows real movement in strategic thinking and direction in the South African Police Service (Saps), said author and safety and security analyst Ziyanda Stuurman.
For Stuurman, this tactic towards operational and effective leadership from Masemola may be an indication that the police force is on the right track - especially with the commissioner seeming to lean more towards a bureaucratic leadership that is decisively more politically neutral.
The Saps has been in desperate need of a bureaucrat - somebody who is uninterested in the politics and the back-and-forth with Bheki Cele, but is really interested in the nuts and bolts and the technical side of leading a very, very large institution.Ziyanda Stuurman, author and safety security analyst
If all of these plans together work in the way that I think Masemola envisions that they will, we may see a turn around.Ziyanda Stuurman, author and safety security analyst
I'm glad to see more of a focus on their work as opposed to the politics of their work but, really, only time will tell how much Masemola, himself, can change the culture that already exists, unfortunately, in the institution.Ziyanda Stuurman, author and safety security analyst
Listen to the full interview above.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fannie Masemola has ace up his sleeve for policing in SA
Source : GCIS
More from Local
'Friendly managers run risk of jeorpardising their authority'
Clement Manyathela speaks to the CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, Devan Moonsamy, for more.Read More
Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice
Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight over the next three days.Read More
Premised on Sharpeville Massacre 'Jewel' tells the story of forgiveness
Multiple award-winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks discusses his Netflix film 'Jewel,' which stars a number of legendary actors such as Michelle Botes, Connie Chiume, Lilian Dube and Desmond Dube - to name a few.Read More
'Zama-zamas are fueled by an insatiable appetite for gold'
Carte Blanche Producer Graham Coetzee unpacks the fear surrounding the highly organised gang the 'zama zamas' who have terrorised many Krugersdorp residents.Read More
It's never too late to create a culture of saving - here's how to do it
July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving.Read More
How different is life insurance to funeral insurance - and do you need them?
An Old Mutual expert helps demystify life insurance and funeral cover, explaining the difference, and how they work together.Read More
'They want to render us ungovernable': Ekurhuleni Mayor
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Tania Campbell, the Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan MunicipalityRead More
Basic income grant, pie in the sky for SA: Busisiwe Mavuso
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, Busisiwe Mavuso, about why talk of a basic income grant does not belong in an ANC policy conference or on any national agenda in South Africa.Read More
'DBE sets back infrastructure upgrades at schools '
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the senior attorney at Equal Education Law Centre, Tarryn Cooper-Bell, about the Department of Education's proposed new changes to the school infrastructure law.Read More
SA police under pressure to respond to violence, instability: ISS
Africa Melane spoke to the head of African Future and Innovation at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), Jakkie Cilliers, about the state of the police in the country following the Tembisa protests.Read More