'Zama-zamas are fueled by an insatiable appetite for gold'
Zama-zamas are a well-organised gang operating in the broader illicit gold industry, worth billions of rands.
So said Carte Blanche producer Graham Coetzee.
He was sharing his insight on this dangerous gang, which has left communities living in constant fear.
There have been vehement calls on the government to root out illegal mining activity, following the rape of eight women near West Village in Krugersdorp last Thursday.
The women, who were on a music video shoot on an abandoned mine, were allegedly attacked by a group of armed zama-zamas.
They were robbed of their valuables and some of them were gang raped. The brutality of the crime has shocked the country.
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Graham Coetzee about how zama-zamas have wielded power and held mining communities hostage for years.
We covered a story in the area a year ago and saw first hands what's going in. People in West Village live in absolute fear. The zama-zama problem is a very real one.Graham Coetzee, Carte Blanche producer
The zama-zamas are at the bottom of a larger food chain. The people making the big money are part of sophisticated international smuggling syndicates. These guys distribute the gold to a global network of buyers. Its that insatiable appetite for the gold fuelled by the syndicates - which has contributed to the zamas becoming more ruthless and violent as they fight for control of these areas.Graham Coetzee, Carte Blanche producer
The zamas live in a world where life is very cheap. Just entering an abandoned mine shaft is dangerous on its own. Many of them die in cave-ins and get caught in pockets of lethal gas. The areas they work in are isolated and there's very little law enforcement. It's like the wild west out there.Graham Coetzee, Carte Blanche producer
These risks extended far beyond the mine into local community, where social ills are rife.
There are gun battles between rival gangs. There's a lot of drinking and drug use. And because of the increasing involvement of more organised crime syndicates in the gold trade, they often become involved in other criminal activities as well.Graham Coetzee, Carte Blanche producer
The tentacles of these syndicates reach far and wide. Artisanal miners have very little chance of making it on their own as they are often co-opted by syndicates into organised gangs in the battle for turf.
Often, powerful syndicates will take over a rich shaft and force people to work for them. The lower level zamas, just trying to eek out a living wont have any choice. They will be forced at gunpoint to work for the syndicates.Graham Coetzee, Carte Blanche producer
While many of the illegal miners are undocumented foreigners, there are many South Africans operating as zama-zamas.
As South Africans, we are quick to blame foreigners for our problems. From what I've seen, those that benefit the most from illicit gold are South Africans.Graham Coetzee, Carte Blanche producer
It seems the police are wholly inadequate to deal with the scale of the problem on the West Rand.
The West Village has 1,700 hectares of mining land above ground. Below ground, there are many shafts. The zamas know these areas like the back of their hands. They often boob trap the mineshafts and move in large groups. They are not armed with handguns but have assault and hunting rifles. They have spotters all over the areas and can see the police miles before they arrive. You cannot send one or two policemen to try to sort out this problem. It would take a massive large scale operation.Graham Coetzee, Carte Blanche producer
On calls for the South African National Defence Force to be deployed to the area, Coetzee said this is not sustainable.
My question is, if we do deploy the army to sort out the problem for a few months, what happens when they leave?Graham Coetzee, Carte Blanche producer
Scroll up for the interview.
