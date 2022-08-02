How trauma from school impacts us beyond the classroom





For some people, school provides a safe environment that fosters not only education and knowledge, but also personal growth and identity exploration. For others, however, school is a living nightmare that has far reaching consequences in the future.

702 listeners joined Clement Manyathela for the Healing Hour, to discuss the ways in which trauma from school shaped who they became later in life. Listeners have also shared how they managed to overcome it.

Here are some of their stories. Palesa from Alberton detailed how albinism impacted her self-worth because people refused to accept her differences.

When I was in primary school, they'd ridicule me so badly that one day, on the way to assembly, one of my teachers pulled me out of the queue because she saw that I was crying and I was ridiculed by black kids and white kids, so, I didn't know where I belong. So, this teacher once said to me, 'why are you crying?', and I said to her 'they're calling me an albino,' and she said to me 'why would you cry when they call you what you are?' That was so crushing. Palesa, Alberton

She now uses her story as a catalyst for her motivational speaking. Palesa educates people that differences are not a curse, but a blessing.

Just because you've gone through it, you can use your story to educate people and to teach people that being different is not a curse, but it is a blessing that you can bring into this world and make a change. Palesa, Alberton

Frieda from Ebony Park grew up not feeling beautiful because a teacher would often ridicule her for not fitting into her perceived beauty standards. The teacher derailed her from opportunities in favor of conventionally attractive learners.

Teachers can do damage. Kids that are beautiful in school are given priority on everything and, as a teenager, you end up battling with those emotions to say, 'your age group, they've got boyfriends, you haven't, you don't have them because you know that you're not beautiful. Your teachers have told you that'. Frieda, Ebony Park

For Frieda, beauty does not lie in appearance, but in life experiences.

I saw life as not about appearance, but life is what you do... I realised that beauty is not in what the world talks about. Beauty is what you are experiencing in life! Frieda, Ebony Park

Sometimes our traumatic experiences in life may impact the way in which we treat others in the future.

This is what happened with Thabo in Randburg. He recalls how bullying, resulting from tribalism, made him dismiss his own identity as a Xhosa man. As result, he says he victimised other people based on the fact that they were Xhosa.

Let's fast forward to, at least a year or two, or three years in my primary school when I saw another Xhosa pupil, I was one of those who was bullying them and calling them names to the point that I denied my identity as a Xhosa person. By the time I went to high school I was calling myself Zulu and I was just teasing Xhosas. Thabo, Randburg

It's not just teachers and fellow pupils that have an adverse effect on our mental health and identities. Those in higher positions of power can use their position as a means to belittle and ridicule those they perceive as below them in the food chain.

This is what happened to Lumka in Boksburg. Her principal would ridicule her in front of the entire school during assembly. Lumka recalls how this impacted the way she treated others. She says her defense mechanism made her attack, before others would have the chance to attack her.

It affected me in such a way that, Clement, I rebelled and it's like I attack before I get attacked because, you know, you carry these things through... It does affect your relationships. Lumka, Boksburg

She utilises professional therapy, to deal with the resulting impacts of her trauma.

Remember, healing is not a destination but a journey. Be kinder to yourself and those around you.

