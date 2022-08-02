Think you've been catphished? Maybe Twitter can help

Today at 13:40 Three-quarters of people are confident information they share from social media is accurate Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Danielle Carls - Oxford University Press SA's Marketing Specialist

Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check

Today at 14:05 A Series on Medical Aid Matters - Your health and your rights (episode1) Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Mark Hyman - Joint Chief Executive Officer - Marketing and Operations at MediCheck

Today at 14:35 The Car Feature - Power consumption in electric vehicles Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

Today at 15:10 Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed again, Advocate Teffo a no-show Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kgomotso Modise

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Today at 15:16 The ANC Caucus in Ekurhuleni condemns the City of Ekurhuleni's Executive Mayor Tania Campbell for deliberately ignoring and failing to attend to the resident of Thembisa. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Alderman Cllr Jongizizwe Dlabathi, ANC Whip in Ekurhuleni

Today at 15:20 The 5th annual domestic worker survey by Sweep South has revealed that 25% of domestic workers in South Africa lost their jobs due to Covid Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Luke Kannemeyer - Chief Operating Officer at Sweepsouth

Today at 15:40 Talker- Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 15:50 Women’s Month: The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development will be focusing on Co-parenting & highlight most challenging issues faced Women. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Advocate Petunia Seabi-Mathope

Today at 16:20 MyHomeTownFeature-Piet Retief in Mpumalanga Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nosipho Mtshali Dube - Social Worker & Manager at Uzwelo Child & Youth care center

Today at 16:50 A junior doctor’s battle to keep death at bay for state patients Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 17:20 The state of water services in South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Anja du Plessis - Associate Professor and Research Specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management at UNISA

Today at 18:09 Distell Results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 18:39 JSE interim revenue is up 11% and looks to listing reform The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE

Today at 18:50 The lipstick, Men’s Underwear Index other Offbeat Indicators say the US is shivering in recession The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gregg Sneddon - Certified Financial Planner at The Financial Coach

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nkgabiseng Motau - Founding Partner at Think Creative Africa

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jaco Maritz - Editor at How We Made It In Africa

