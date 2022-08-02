Premised on Sharpeville Massacre 'Jewel' tells the story of forgiveness

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:52
DA submits a formal complaint with SAHRC regarding KZN flood victims’ and their living conditions.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Francois Rodgers, DA’s provincial leader.
Today at 12:56
Fuel prices set to drop tomorrow.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Robert Maake, Director for Fuel Pricing Mechanism, Department of Energy
Today at 13:40
Three-quarters of people are confident information they share from social media is accurate
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Danielle Carls - Oxford University Press SA's Marketing Specialist
Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check
Today at 14:05
A Series on Medical Aid Matters - Your health and your rights (episode1)
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Mark Hyman - Joint Chief Executive Officer - Marketing and Operations at MediCheck
Today at 14:35
The Car Feature - Power consumption in electric vehicles
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 15:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:09
Distell Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
JSE interim revenue is up 11% and looks to listing reform
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:50
The lipstick, Men’s Underwear Index other Offbeat Indicators say the US is shivering in recession
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gregg Sneddon - Certified Financial Planner at The Financial Coach
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nkgabiseng Motau - Founding Partner at Think Creative Africa
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco Maritz - Editor at How We Made It In Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - How to get passive income from shares; and why property is not a passive investment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
'Friendly managers run risk of jeorpardising their authority' Clement Manyathela speaks to the CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, Devan Moonsamy, for more. 2 August 2022 12:50 PM
Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4p... 2 August 2022 12:08 PM
Premised on Sharpeville Massacre 'Jewel' tells the story of forgiveness Multiple award-winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks discusses his Netflix film 'Jewel,' which stars a number of legendary actors such as... 2 August 2022 11:59 AM
We need to be realistic: Kubayi on the ANC's failure to implement 2017 policies As the ANC assesses its policies and decides on a way forward, head of the party's economic transformation sub-committee Mmamaloko... 29 July 2022 4:17 PM
'We sympathise with our staff members' - Mabe on outstanding salaries Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Pule Mabe, about outstanding staff salary payments. 29 July 2022 2:32 PM
ANC policy conference: 'Focus on cadre deployment and bureaucracy’ - analyst Breakfast said while the ANC has a number of good policies their greatest problem lies with implementation – pointing to its burea... 29 July 2022 2:19 PM
New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge What is the world coming to? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 August 2022 12:54 PM
Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4p... 2 August 2022 12:08 PM
It's never too late to create a culture of saving - here's how to do it July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving. 2 August 2022 10:54 AM
How trauma from school impacts us beyond the classroom Clement Manyathela chats to 702 listeners about their traumatic school experiences. They also discuss how they've worked through t... 2 August 2022 1:08 PM
How different is life insurance to funeral insurance - and do you need them? An Old Mutual expert helps demystify life insurance and funeral cover, explaining the difference, and how they work together. 2 August 2022 10:08 AM
Maps Maponyane & Zandile Ndhlovu take on epic challenges for water conservation Eyewitness News caught up Maps Maponyane and Zandile Ndhlovu who aim to help raise awareness around the problem of water scarcity... 2 August 2022 7:17 AM
SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games Michaela Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12. 2 August 2022 6:50 AM
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United. 1 August 2022 1:05 PM
Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold meda... 1 August 2022 7:32 AM
Think you've been catphished? Maybe Twitter can help Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn breaks down all the latest stories going viral on the internet. 2 August 2022 11:30 AM
'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Ou... 2 August 2022 7:07 AM
'We can do quality work here in SA': exec producer of Netflix's Justice Served Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to the creative director of Meraki Studios, Tshepo "Ty" Skosana about 'Justice Served' - the new South Af... 31 July 2022 4:06 PM
New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge What is the world coming to? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 August 2022 12:54 PM
Humanity is one misstep away from nuclear annihilation: United Nations Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 2 August 2022 10:47 AM
China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment "One in five youths in China are not working, a problem not seen before in the Chinese economy," says Deloitte’s Dr Martyn Davies. 1 August 2022 3:03 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Patrick Lumumba about the state of African politics. 23 July 2022 3:11 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon. 29 July 2022 11:14 AM
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since t... 29 July 2022 11:08 AM
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show. 27 July 2022 7:52 PM
Premised on Sharpeville Massacre 'Jewel' tells the story of forgiveness

2 August 2022 11:59 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Netflix
Forgiveness
Sharpville
Jewel

Multiple award-winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks discusses his Netflix film 'Jewel,' which stars a number of legendary actors such as Michelle Botes, Connie Chiume, Lilian Dube and Desmond Dube - to name a few. 
Poster for the Netflix film 'Jewel'

A new Netflix film tells the compelling love story of two women, set against the backdrop of the painful memories of the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre.

The film stars some of the country's top actors such as Michelle Botes, Connie Chiume, Lilian Dube and Desmond Dube - to name a few.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to multi-award-winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks, who worked with director Adze Ugah to bring this significant piece of history to life.

To tell the famous and commonly told story of Sharpeville, Chucks decided to explore its themes in a different way.

Human rights are important all over the world, especially in Africa, where many people have suffered and struggling from trauma. We decided to tell a story tied to human rights.

Elvis Chucks, award-winning filmmaker

Chucks said the story drew on the triggered responses of people to their traumas.

Tshepo's character is reacting to the fact that everything important has been taken away from him, like his dad. Now the love of his life is being threatened also.

Elvis Chucks, award-winning filmmaker

We decided to touch on parts that many people fear to discuss, such as the power of forgiveness in the spirit of trying to let go of the past.

Elvis Chucks, award-winning filmmaker

Chucks believes this story comes from a place of truth and will allow people to confront the injustices of the past.

The film can be viewed on Netflix.

For more on the film, scroll up to listen to the interview.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
