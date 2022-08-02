Premised on Sharpeville Massacre 'Jewel' tells the story of forgiveness
A new Netflix film tells the compelling love story of two women, set against the backdrop of the painful memories of the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre.
The film stars some of the country's top actors such as Michelle Botes, Connie Chiume, Lilian Dube and Desmond Dube - to name a few.
Bongani Bingwa spoke to multi-award-winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks, who worked with director Adze Ugah to bring this significant piece of history to life.
To tell the famous and commonly told story of Sharpeville, Chucks decided to explore its themes in a different way.
Human rights are important all over the world, especially in Africa, where many people have suffered and struggling from trauma. We decided to tell a story tied to human rights.Elvis Chucks, award-winning filmmaker
Chucks said the story drew on the triggered responses of people to their traumas.
Tshepo's character is reacting to the fact that everything important has been taken away from him, like his dad. Now the love of his life is being threatened also.Elvis Chucks, award-winning filmmaker
We decided to touch on parts that many people fear to discuss, such as the power of forgiveness in the spirit of trying to let go of the past.Elvis Chucks, award-winning filmmaker
Chucks believes this story comes from a place of truth and will allow people to confront the injustices of the past.
The film can be viewed on Netflix.
