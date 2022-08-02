'Friendly managers run risk of jeorpardising their authority'
Assuming a managerial position indicates career growth for one but it can be layered with challenges.
These include managing people - with different personalities and emotions - as well as other duties.
Clement Manyathela spoke to the Chief Executive Officer at ICHAF Training Institute, Devan Moonsamy, during the World of Work feature.
Moonsamy said a friendly manager had the potential to jeopardise his or her authority in the workplace.
He added that constant evaluation of their task and that of subordinates can help in maintaining authority within a department.
Being too friendly as a manager is that it can jeopardise your authority and sometimes. When one attempts being friendly, even providing feedback on performance appraisal can become a very difficult task because then you also want to be very fair and impartial, and you have got [to] in some cases even reprimand their behaviour or call to order from a policy and procedure perspective.Devan Moonsamy, CEO - ICHAF Training Institute
What we have noticed is some managers in their 360-degree reviews or evaluation of their leadership style, they want to start taking much more harsh autocratic approach and then sometimes this could be leaving an employee feeling confused on what your true authentic leadership style is.Devan Moonsamy, CEO - ICHAF Training Institute
A manager who sits in this position should be one who introspects and sits down to evaluate exactly what style they are comfortable with. A great way to do this is to look at key performance areas on what the policy called for and how are they going to adjust to the way they communicate to their team.Devan Moonsamy, CEO - ICHAF Training Institute
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/andreypopov/andreypopov1801/andreypopov180101378/94074179-dissatisfied-african-young-boss-giving-document-to-employee-at-workplace.jpg
