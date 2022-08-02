Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight over the next three days.
The warning has been given with concerns about generation capacity.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 2, 2022
Due to the shortage of generation capacity, Stage 2 loadshedding might be implemented at short
notice between 16:00 and 24:00 over the next three days pic.twitter.com/MF8L5BJaIy
It said that there had been a delay in returning generation units to service at Arnot, Kusile and the Koeberg power stations.
There has also been the failure of a generation unit each at Medupi, Hendrina, Camden and two units at the Majuba power station.
However, some generation units at other power stations are expected to return to service over the next few days.
This article first appeared on EWN : Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122887370_a-christmas-candle-spreading-light-on-black-background.html?downloaded=1
More from Business
New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge
What is the world coming to? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
It's never too late to create a culture of saving - here's how to do it
July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving.Read More
Data reveals uncertainty of being a domestic worker in SA as thousands lose jobs
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Luke Kannemeyer, Chief Operating Officer at SweepsouthRead More
Energy Crisis Committee outlines plans to ensure long-term energy supply in SA
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Sampson Mamphweli, senior researcher at the University of Fort Hare.Read More
Gqeberha car terminal handles a record 24 142 fully built units in July
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wandisa Vazi, managing executive at the Eastern Cape Terminals.Read More
Suspension of chicken import tariffs is a major win for South African consumers
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Paul Matthew, CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters.Read More
Absa PMI falls below 50 points in July, most likely due to loadshedding
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lisette IJssel de Schepper, senior economist at Bureau for Economic Research looks at factors that negatively weighed down on the Absa Purchasing Managers' Index.Read More
China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment
"One in five youths in China are not working, a problem not seen before in the Chinese economy," says Deloitte’s Dr Martyn Davies.Read More
Your medical aid probably does NOT cover everything if you land up in hospital
Gap cover is inexpensive, and it can save you from financial ruin when your medical aid fails you while you're in the hospital.Read More
More from Local
'Friendly managers run risk of jeorpardising their authority'
Clement Manyathela speaks to the CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, Devan Moonsamy, for more.Read More
Premised on Sharpeville Massacre 'Jewel' tells the story of forgiveness
Multiple award-winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks discusses his Netflix film 'Jewel,' which stars a number of legendary actors such as Michelle Botes, Connie Chiume, Lilian Dube and Desmond Dube - to name a few.Read More
'Zama-zamas are fueled by an insatiable appetite for gold'
Carte Blanche Producer Graham Coetzee unpacks the fear surrounding the highly organised gang the 'zama zamas' who have terrorised many Krugersdorp residents.Read More
It's never too late to create a culture of saving - here's how to do it
July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving.Read More
Fannie Masemola has ace up his sleeve for policing in SA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to author and safety and security analyst Ziyanda Stuurman about National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola's plan to reduce violent crime by focusing on the enforcement of legislation.Read More
How different is life insurance to funeral insurance - and do you need them?
An Old Mutual expert helps demystify life insurance and funeral cover, explaining the difference, and how they work together.Read More
'They want to render us ungovernable': Ekurhuleni Mayor
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Tania Campbell, the Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan MunicipalityRead More
Basic income grant, pie in the sky for SA: Busisiwe Mavuso
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, Busisiwe Mavuso, about why talk of a basic income grant does not belong in an ANC policy conference or on any national agenda in South Africa.Read More
'DBE sets back infrastructure upgrades at schools '
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the senior attorney at Equal Education Law Centre, Tarryn Cooper-Bell, about the Department of Education's proposed new changes to the school infrastructure law.Read More
SA police under pressure to respond to violence, instability: ISS
Africa Melane spoke to the head of African Future and Innovation at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), Jakkie Cilliers, about the state of the police in the country following the Tembisa protests.Read More