New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge





Lester Kiewit, presenter - The Morning Review

Inflation is leading to a spike in shoplifting in New York City, with spam and butter being the prime targets.

Some stores have resorted to locking up these two products specifically in see-through “loss-prevention boxes”.

The thoroughly revamped loss-prevention regime at the Port Authority Duane Reade has finally created something of beauty, a sort of Jeff Koons homage. pic.twitter.com/gtlpzY2l9G — willy 🌜💧 (@willystaley) July 28, 2022

US inflation reached 9.1% in June, its highest level in 40 years.

It’s a shocking image… It looks like a Jeff Koons artwork… to see a tin of spam [in a theft-prevention box] … Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

When your baby is hungry, or your family is hungry… people do things that they normally wouldn’t do… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

