New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge
The most desperate and vulnerable – even in New York - are suffering.Lester Kiewit, presenter - The Morning Review
Inflation is leading to a spike in shoplifting in New York City, with spam and butter being the prime targets.
Some stores have resorted to locking up these two products specifically in see-through “loss-prevention boxes”.
The thoroughly revamped loss-prevention regime at the Port Authority Duane Reade has finally created something of beauty, a sort of Jeff Koons homage. pic.twitter.com/gtlpzY2l9G— willy 🌜💧 (@willystaley) July 28, 2022
US inflation reached 9.1% in June, its highest level in 40 years.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:46).
It’s a shocking image… It looks like a Jeff Koons artwork… to see a tin of spam [in a theft-prevention box] …Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
When your baby is hungry, or your family is hungry… people do things that they normally wouldn’t do…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge
