Health and Wellness: This is how you can manage motion sickness





Motion sickness is triggered by movement and occurs when your brain can't make sense of information sent from your eyes, ears and body.

This can happen when you're travelling by car, plane or boat causing discomfort that can result in uneasiness, dizziness, and vomiting.

Clement Manyathela speaks to General Practitioner Dr Thabo Mnisi about how one can manage motion sickness.

Mnisi says that people can ease motion sickness by getting a medical prescription.

He has also advised first-time travellers to avoid eating junk food, reading a book, or drinking alcohol while travelling.

Yes, there is a pharmacological intervention as well as non-pharmacological intervention. Dr Thabo Mnisi, General Practitioner

Before you take a trip especially on some mode of transport you have never travelled or a machine you have never been into before, you need to make sure that your stomach is not full, for starters you have not eaten fatty food because they tend to exacerbate that, you have not taken acid food, you have not taken alcohol because alcohol delays perfection to the brain which makes the confusion even more. Dr Thabo Mnisi, General Practitioner

When you get into the car, you must take more alkaline food than acid food...drink water, and if it is possible, sit in the front and make sure you don’t look to the side. Get a seat where you can get enough air and you must avoid reading books or looking at things that are going to get your eyes fixated on something that needs concentration - that is your tablet and that will help. Dr Thabo Mnisi, General Practitioner

Listen to the full interview below...