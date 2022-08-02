Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Amnesty International calls for swift action against culprits of Tembisa deaths

2 August 2022 2:25 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Service delivery protest
Tembisa protests
Tania Campbell
City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality

Mandy Weiner spoke to Amnesty International spokesperson Genevieve Quintal.

The lives lost in Tembisa are a solemn reminder of the brutal deaths of Andries Tatane and Mthokozisi Ntumba.

This is according to Amnesty International spokesperson, Genevieve Quintal, who is calling for proper investigations into the people responsible for the death of four people in Tembisa.

Violent protests brought the township to a standstill on Monday, resulting in torched municipal buildings, vehicles - and four casualties.

Angry residents barricaded streets demonstrating their frustrations over high electricity costs and municipal bills.

Quintal said fatalities in situations like this go unchallenged with no real consequences for perpetrators.

It brings to light on how public order policing is being done in South Africa, she said.

If we go back to the Farlam Commission to Marikana there has always been this big debate about public order policing.

Genevieve Quintal, Amnesty International spokesperson

Police are getting proper public order training, how are they getting overwhelmed?

Genevieve Quintal, Amnesty International spokesperson

Listen to the full audio for more.




'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in'

2 August 2022 9:46 PM

There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede.

'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented'

2 August 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in February

'Well-coordinated and orchestrated' - Ekhuruleni MMC on Tembisa protests

2 August 2022 3:22 PM

Mandy Weiner interviews Ekhuruleni's MMC of safety, Letlhogonolo Moseki, on how the municipality is responding to the protests that broke out in Tembisa.

Former Public Protector CEO Mahlangu denies victimising, abusing staff

2 August 2022 2:44 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, about the latest in the Section 194 Inquiry of Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

Police on high alert in Tembisa

2 August 2022 2:23 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson, Kelebogile Thepa, for the latest on Tembisa which was rocked by protests on Monday.

Police smoke out more suspects in Krugersdorp

2 August 2022 2:01 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Newzroom Afrika's senior reporter Tumaole Mohlaoli on the raids in Krugersdorp.

'Friendly managers run risk of jeorpardising their authority'

2 August 2022 1:45 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to the CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, Devan Moonsamy, for more.

Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice

2 August 2022 12:08 PM

Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight over the next three days.

Premised on Sharpeville Massacre 'Jewel' tells the story of forgiveness

2 August 2022 11:59 AM

Multiple award-winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks discusses his Netflix film 'Jewel,' which stars a number of legendary actors such as Michelle Botes, Connie Chiume, Lilian Dube and Desmond Dube - to name a few. 

'Zama-zamas are fueled by an insatiable appetite for gold'

2 August 2022 10:55 AM

Carte Blanche Producer Graham Coetzer unpacks the fear surrounding the highly organised gang the 'zama zamas' who have terrorised many Krugersdorp residents.

