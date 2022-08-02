Police smoke out more suspects in Krugersdorp
Law enforcement authorities were out in full force raiding mine dumps on Tuesday.
They were searching for the perpetrators of last week's gang rape in Krugersdorp
Police Minister Bheki Cele, accompanied by the Tactical Response Team, the flying squad, the K-9 unit, and the Hawks led the sting operation in partnership with mining security officials from the private sector.
The alleged rape of eight women near West Village has elicited anger across the country, with calls for authorities to tackle the scourge of crime in mining communities.
It's alleged the women were attacked and robbed by a group of zama-zamas - men who conduct illegal mining in abandoned mine shafts - during the filming of a music video.
The armed gang stormed the set and fired shots in the air, before attacking the women and robbing them and the production crew.
Newzroom Afrika's senior reporter Tumaole Mohlaoli told Mandy Wiener that about 30 suspects have been rounded up and will be processed at the local police station in Kagiso.
When police interrogated them, they said they were foreign nationals from Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and eSwatini. Some of them were as young as 14 years of age.Tumaole Mohlaoli, Newzroom Afrika's senior reporter
Tuesday's raid followed the arrests of 80 illegal miners, in the police's pursuit of the suspects in last week's attack on the music video shoot.
The 80 suspects made their first appearance in Krugersdorp Magistrates court on Monday.
While they have not been charged in connection with the rape, they face charges for allegedly being in the country illegally.
The case has been postponed as DNA testing continued in a bid to link the suspect to the crime scene.
Cele said he expected forensic laboratory services to release the DNA results by Friday.
These latest suspects will have to undergo the same processes as it's not known who was responsible for the rape. Minister Bheki Cele says law enforcement has done it's bit and now its up to the criminal justice system to bring these people to book.Tumaole Mohlaoli, Newzroom Afrika's senior reporter
Source : https://www.saps.gov.za/newsroom/selnewsdetails.php?nid=41252
