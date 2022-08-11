Tax free savings could be your path out of post-Covid financial stress
The importance of saving and investing cannot be emphasised enough. Beyond Savings Month, consumers are being encouraged to look beyond the effects of Covid-19 and the current economic environment, to equip themselves with the right tools to begin and maintain a long-term savings strategy.
Click below to hear Thabo Mdluli speaking to Schalk Kotze, Head of Affluent Banking at Standard Bank South Africa...
Kotze believes consumers lack understanding of the difference between savings and investments. He explained if people save more, it enables the banks to lend more for investments. An economy where savings are very low means that the economy is choosing short-term consumption over long-term investment.
The first thing they cut is savings, due to the perception that they cannot afford to save.Schalk Kotze, Head - Affluent Banking: Standard Bank South Africa
To starve the economy of investment can lead to future bottlenecks and shortages.
Kotze recommends a Tax-Free Call investment account to offer quick growth on savings while any interest, dividends or capital gains made on money will be free of tax. Examples include a money market or fixed-term bank account, a unit trust investment, a JSE-listed exchange-traded fund and more.
There is no limit on the number of tax-free savings accounts one can keep, as long as the threshold for tax-free investing across accounts is not exceeded.
You should choose the one that works for you.Schalk Kotze, Head - Affluent Banking: Standard Bank South Africa
The Money Market Select investment account - short or long-term investments - requires a minimum investment of R100 000 with no monthly fees. When the lump sum reaches R250 000, you earn a rate of 6,00%, "one of the top rates in the country for a solution of this kind".
Compound interest is very powerful and it can take you a long way.Schalk Kotze, Head - Affluent Banking: Standard Bank South Africa
The best approach is to keep adding to savings and watch the sum multiply until at a specific financial goal. Alternatively, they should leave it untouched for as long as possible to reap the full benefits.
Your money is actually readily accessible and available, you can take it out anytime.Schalk Kotze, Head - Affluent Banking: Standard Bank South Africa
Of course taking money out would not be the best course of action as it will defeat the objective of saving – reaching financial goals.
Find out more about Standard Bank's tax-free savings account options here.
