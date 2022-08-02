Police on high alert in Tembisa
The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) remains on high alert, amid fears of continued protests in Tembisa.
Clashes between police and Tembisa residents, left four people dead on Monday. Residents from the area say they're disgruntled about the high prices of electricity.
Several municipal buildings and vehicles were set alight during Monday's protest. Mandy Wiener spoke to EMPD spokesperson, Kelebogile Thepa. She says law enforcement is monitoring the area.
We do confirm that although roads might have been blockaded, but then we haven’t seen any action in terms of protest in the Tembisa vicinity. The situation is a bit calmer than yesterday because law enforcement has deployed. Our public order policing, our first responding unit, together with SAPS are on the ground and monitoring these areas.Kelebogile Thepa, Spokesperson - Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department
However, we also received an intel on intention of a continuing protest.Kelebogile Thepa, Spokesperson - Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
More from Local
'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in'
There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede.Read More
'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in FebruaryRead More
‘Well-coordinated and orchestrated’ - Ekhuruleni MMC on Tembisa protests
Mandy Weiner interviews Ekhuruleni’s MMC of safety, Letlhogonolo Moseki, on how the municipality is responding to the protests that broke out in Tembisa.Read More
Former Public Protector CEO Mahlangu denies victimising, abusing staff
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, about the latest in the Section 194 Inquiry of Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.Read More
Amnesty International calls for swift action against culprits of Tembisa deaths
Mandy Weiner spoke to Amnesty International spokesperson Genevieve Quintal.Read More
Police smoke out more suspects in Krugersdorp
Mandy Wiener spoke to Newzroom Afrika's senior reporter Tumaole Mohlaoli on the raids in Krugersdorp.Read More
'Friendly managers run risk of jeorpardising their authority'
Clement Manyathela speaks to the CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, Devan Moonsamy, for more.Read More
Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice
Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight over the next three days.Read More
Premised on Sharpeville Massacre 'Jewel' tells the story of forgiveness
Multiple award-winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks discusses his Netflix film 'Jewel,' which stars a number of legendary actors such as Michelle Botes, Connie Chiume, Lilian Dube and Desmond Dube - to name a few.Read More