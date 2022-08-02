Police on high alert in Tembisa





The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) remains on high alert, amid fears of continued protests in Tembisa.

Clashes between police and Tembisa residents, left four people dead on Monday. Residents from the area say they're disgruntled about the high prices of electricity.

Several municipal buildings and vehicles were set alight during Monday's protest. Mandy Wiener spoke to EMPD spokesperson, Kelebogile Thepa. She says law enforcement is monitoring the area.

We do confirm that although roads might have been blockaded, but then we haven’t seen any action in terms of protest in the Tembisa vicinity. The situation is a bit calmer than yesterday because law enforcement has deployed. Our public order policing, our first responding unit, together with SAPS are on the ground and monitoring these areas. Kelebogile Thepa, Spokesperson - Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department

However, we also received an intel on intention of a continuing protest. Kelebogile Thepa, Spokesperson - Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department

