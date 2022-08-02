Former Public Protector CEO Mahlangu denies victimising, abusing staff
The former Chief Executive Officer in the Office of the Public Protector, Vussy Mahlangu, has denied allegations that he has victimised and abused staff during his tenure.
Mahlangu is the latest witness to have taken the stand in Cape Town at the Section 194 Inquiry into suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office on Tuesday.
Mahlangu resigned on 31 January 2020.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger.
Dentlinger said that Mahlangu denied the allegations and also accused her former boss of purging senior officials.
In October 2020, Mkhwebane dismissed the institution's chief operating officer Basani Baloyi and suspended four other senior officials.
He has been before the committee in the morning and essentially, Vussy Mahlangu is responding to claims as former employee in the Public Protector’s office - who has in an affidavit to Parliament painted a picture that the Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, had come into office with a bit of a witch hunt and had tried to get rid of some of them to disciplinary proceedings for matters that may have happened before her tenure.Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary reporter - Eyewitness News
Mahlangu as the administrator of the office telling Parliament today that initially he was a bit of a reluctant witness in the inquiry but felt he had to come to set the record straight because essentially, a picture has been painted of him being a bit of hatchet man to Busisiwe Mkhwebane in victimising and intimidating staff in the office.Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : @JustSecuCluster
