SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)
South Africa's come in at number 55 in the latest ranking for the most powerful passport in the world, just shy of the top 50.
The Henley Passport Index is released annually and this year compares the visa-free access of 199 different passports to 227 travel destinations.
Japan came in at number one with its passport providing easy access to 193 countries.
It is followed by Singapore and South Korea.
Afghanistan was last on the list - passport holders can visit only 27 countries without a visa.
Among African countries, South Africa is ranked third behind Seychelles (28th globally) and Mauritius (33rd globally).
Your "green mamba" can get you into 105 countries without the hassle (and cost) of obtaining a visa prior to travel.
See How we made it in Africa's article for the detailed African ranking.
Bruce Whitfield talks to the the editor-in-chief of the online publication, Jaco Maritz.
I know South Africans often complain that we need a visa for everywhere but I think people should count their blessings, because if you live in Nigeria (Africa's biggest economy) or Ethiopia you would be able to visit only 46 countries visa-free compared to our 105.Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa
At the bottom of the ranking you have Somalia - they can only visit 35 destinations without a visa.Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa
Listen to Maritz's Africa news update on The Money Show (passport discussion at 4:47):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55369625_passports-different-types-travel-turism-or-customs-concept-background-3d.html
