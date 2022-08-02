'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in'
China banned South Africa's wool exports in April this year, due to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease disease (FMD) in parts of the country.
The ban is unjustifiable, say Agri SA and the National Wool Growers’ Association of South Africa (NWGA).
They note in a statement that no outbreaks have been recorded in recognised wool producing areas.
With the first auction of the season only a few weeks away, "it is essential that Ministers Thoko Didiza (Agriculture) and Ebrahim Patel (Trade) intervene to secure the industry’s access to the Chinese market".
"Failure to act will have devastating consequences for industry’s workers, and for small scale producers in particular."
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director of Agri SA.
Obviously sheep can be infected, but... in the areas where wool is being produced there are no incidents of foot and mouth disease ... and we've given that assurance to the Chinese. However China has continued to impose this ban...Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
We've also assured them, as an industry, that we follow all protocols that they want us to adhere to... We have, together with the Department of Agriculture, tried very hard to resolve this issue, but to no avail.Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
The first wool auction for the 2022/2023 season is scheduled for 17 August.
Farmers are sitting with the huge problem that 70-80% of the local clip is traditionally destined for China, van der Rheede says.
The value of this wool is around R5 billion per year.
If we cannot proceed with these auctions, we cannot move the wool and that will have a massive impact on the industry.Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
Farmers have already lost almost R734 million due to the fact that they couldn't export to China.Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
Van der Rheede says the ban also threatens the livelihoods of the industry’s 35 000 workers, as well as 4 500 seasonal sheep shearers and wool handlers.
Listen to the interview in the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/roboriginal/roboriginal1209/roboriginal120900159/15378071-portrait-of-sheep-before-the-shearing-standing-outdoor-in-paddock-with-mob.jpg
More from Business
JSE profits up 29% as new services, market volatility increase volumes
The Money Show interviews CEO Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's half year results.Read More
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)
South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.Read More
The benefits of being human should be 'a huge advantage' in this world of AI
Ian Mann talks to Bruce Whitfield about the book "Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil".Read More
'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in FebruaryRead More
New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge
What is the world coming to? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice
Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight over the next three days.Read More
It's never too late to create a culture of saving - here's how to do it
July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving.Read More
Data reveals uncertainty of being a domestic worker in SA as thousands lose jobs
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Luke Kannemeyer, Chief Operating Officer at SweepsouthRead More
Energy Crisis Committee outlines plans to ensure long-term energy supply in SA
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Sampson Mamphweli, senior researcher at the University of Fort Hare.Read More
More from Local
'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in FebruaryRead More
‘Well-coordinated and orchestrated’ - Ekhuruleni MMC on Tembisa protests
Mandy Weiner interviews Ekhuruleni’s MMC of safety, Letlhogonolo Moseki, on how the municipality is responding to the protests that broke out in Tembisa.Read More
Former Public Protector CEO Mahlangu denies victimising, abusing staff
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, about the latest in the Section 194 Inquiry of Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.Read More
Amnesty International calls for swift action against culprits of Tembisa deaths
Mandy Weiner spoke to Amnesty International spokesperson Genevieve Quintal.Read More
Police on high alert in Tembisa
Mandy Wiener speaks to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson, Kelebogile Thepa, for the latest on Tembisa which was rocked by protests on Monday.Read More
Police smoke out more suspects in Krugersdorp
Mandy Wiener spoke to Newzroom Afrika's senior reporter Tumaole Mohlaoli on the raids in Krugersdorp.Read More
'Friendly managers run risk of jeorpardising their authority'
Clement Manyathela speaks to the CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, Devan Moonsamy, for more.Read More
Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice
Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight over the next three days.Read More
Premised on Sharpeville Massacre 'Jewel' tells the story of forgiveness
Multiple award-winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks discusses his Netflix film 'Jewel,' which stars a number of legendary actors such as Michelle Botes, Connie Chiume, Lilian Dube and Desmond Dube - to name a few.Read More
More from World
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)
South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.Read More
New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge
What is the world coming to? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Humanity is one misstep away from nuclear annihilation: United Nations
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment
"One in five youths in China are not working, a problem not seen before in the Chinese economy," says Deloitte’s Dr Martyn Davies.Read More
McDonald’s in UK bans under 18s after 5pm – unless accompanied by an adult
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
European Jew gets death threats after buying Adolf Hitler's watch for R18m
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[WATCH] Will Smith posts emotional apology video after March Oscars slap
The Hollywood star has apologised for his behaviour at the Oscars before, but only in written statements.Read More
Lufthansa cancels 1,000 flights, 134,000 passengers affected
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu about the airline's strike.Read More
German city cuts off heating and hot water as gas supplies from Russia dwindle
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More