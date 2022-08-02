JSE profits up 29% as new services, market volatility increase volumes





The Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Image: The JSE Group Facebook page

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) grew its profits for the first half of 2022 by 29%.

The bourse posted its results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 on Tuesday.

Market share was maintained despite competition from new entrants, the company says.

The JSE cites revenue growth across all segments along with disciplined cost management as the drivers of its strong performance in the first half of 2022.

Total revenue grew by 11% to almost R1.4 billion.

As a result, headline earnings per share increased by 29% year-on-year to 542.7 cents per share.

Our long-term strategic objectives are to grow and diversify revenue streams, invest in our infrastructure to ensure operational robustness and resilience, and further entrench sustainability (ESG) in the business Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

The JSE has also introduced new business services.

Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Leila Fourie about the highly successful new JSE Private Placements (JPP) platform.

Fourie describes it as "a bit of a hybrid" between their listed entity and private equity.

We've seen 11 companies raising capital on our new platform since March. We way exceeded our expectations and our business case upfront, and we've got a very strong pipeline. Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

We're looking to work into the African continent... We are working with the local banks to scale up that business. I think it provides a very relevant and important capital raise option for smaller companies. Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

There is a market for more privately raised capital and we are seeing a burgeoning of smaller and medium-sized enterprises... for example we've had small schools that are wanting to expand, we've had renewable projects wanting to raise capital... Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Fourie agrees that ongoing volatility has contributed hugely to trade volumes on the JSE, with South Africa seen as a proxy for emerging markets.

"In fact we've seen the volatility index (VIX) profoundly elevated over the last two years, and you can see that translate into value traded... but of course we're not as high and as volatile as we were at the outset of the pandemic."

"Our value traded in the year to date is up 17%, and that is off a fairly high base."

