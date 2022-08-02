The benefits of being human should be 'a huge advantage' in this world of AI

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in' There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede. 2 August 2022 9:46 PM
'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented' Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in February... 2 August 2022 7:04 PM
‘Well-coordinated and orchestrated’ - Ekhuruleni MMC on Tembisa protests Mandy Weiner interviews Ekhuruleni’s MMC of safety, Letlhogonolo Moseki, on how the municipality is responding to the protests tha... 2 August 2022 3:22 PM
View all Local
'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented' Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in February... 2 August 2022 7:04 PM
We need to be realistic: Kubayi on the ANC's failure to implement 2017 policies As the ANC assesses its policies and decides on a way forward, head of the party's economic transformation sub-committee Mmamaloko... 29 July 2022 4:17 PM
'We sympathise with our staff members' - Mabe on outstanding salaries Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Pule Mabe, about outstanding staff salary payments. 29 July 2022 2:32 PM
View all Politics
JSE profits up 29% as new services, market volatility increase volumes The Money Show interviews CEO Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's half year results. 2 August 2022 8:56 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
The benefits of being human should be 'a huge advantage' in this world of AI Ian Mann talks to Bruce Whitfield about the book "Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil". 2 August 2022 7:25 PM
View all Business
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
The benefits of being human should be 'a huge advantage' in this world of AI Ian Mann talks to Bruce Whitfield about the book "Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil". 2 August 2022 7:25 PM
How trauma from school impacts us beyond the classroom Clement Manyathela chats to 702 listeners about their traumatic school experiences. They also discuss how they've worked through t... 2 August 2022 1:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games Michaela Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12. 2 August 2022 6:50 AM
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United. 1 August 2022 1:05 PM
Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold meda... 1 August 2022 7:32 AM
View all Sport
Think you've been catfished? Maybe Twitter can help Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn breaks down all the latest stories going viral on the internet. 2 August 2022 11:30 AM
'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Ou... 2 August 2022 7:07 AM
'We can do quality work here in SA': exec producer of Netflix's Justice Served Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to the creative director of Meraki Studios, Tshepo "Ty" Skosana about 'Justice Served' - the new South Af... 31 July 2022 4:06 PM
View all Entertainment
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge What is the world coming to? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 August 2022 12:54 PM
Humanity is one misstep away from nuclear annihilation: United Nations Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 2 August 2022 10:47 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Patrick Lumumba about the state of African politics. 23 July 2022 3:11 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
View all Africa
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon. 29 July 2022 11:14 AM
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since t... 29 July 2022 11:08 AM
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show. 27 July 2022 7:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

The benefits of being human should be 'a huge advantage' in this world of AI

2 August 2022 7:25 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
book review
AI
Ian Mann
business books
Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil
Kenneth Cukier
framing
human advantage

Ian Mann talks to Bruce Whitfield about the book "Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil".

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Bruce Whitfield talked to regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann discussed "Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil" written by Kenneth Cukier and co-authors Viktor Mayer-Schönberger and Francis de Véricourt.

RELATED: Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member

It's a book that challenges many of the ideas we take for granted.

@ kentoh/123rf.com

RELATED: How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them

It's an interesting idea that we haven't been using practically - that human beings always think in terms of systems and in terms of frames... in terms of models. If we play around with this, we can understand the world quite differently.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Imagine a capitalist and a communist looking at the same thing. A capitalist looks at forest lands and says 'There's commercial opportunity here, everywhere'. The communist looks at this and he reduces down to class struggle... Environmentalists would say 'These are the lungs of the planet, vital for long-term survival'.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

We're seeing essentially exactly the same thing, but because you started with a different frame, you see things very differently. Choosing the wrong frames, or misframing things, can cause enormous catastrophe or give enormous advantage... this book raises awareness of that.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

On thinking outside the box (which the authors seem to dismiss): When you want to reframe something it's not quick, it's not something that comes easily...

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

I think we're trying to reframe the world we live in, and you can do it by deliberately putting in base constraints... look for what's missing here... not the obvious stuff... When you come up with something new it's usually not a flash of the obvious... and in his system a deliberate way of looking at constraints, looking at counterfactuals and looking a causality.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

From pandemics to populism, AI to ISIS, wealth inequity to climate change, humanity faces unprecedented challenges that threaten our very existence. The essential tool that will enable humanity to find the best way foward is defined in Framers by internationally renowned authors Kenneth Cukier, Viktor Mayer-Schönberger, and Francis de Véricourt.

To frame is to make a mental model that enables us to make sense of new situations. Frames guide the decisions we make and the results we attain.

People have long focused on traits like memory and reasoning, leaving framing all but ignored. But with computers becoming better at some of those cognitive tasks, framing stands out as a critical function - and only humans can do it.

This book is the first guide to mastering this human ability.

Illustrating their case with compelling examples and the latest research, authors Cukier, Mayer-Schönberger, and de Véricourt examine:

· Why advice to “think outside the box” is useless

· How Spotify beat Apple by reframing music as an experience

· How the #MeToo twitter hashtag reframed the perception of sexual assault

· The disaster of framing Covid-19 as equivalent to seasonal flu, and how framing it akin to SARS delivered New Zealand from the pandemic

Framers shows how framing is not just a way to improve how we make decisions in the era of algorithms - but why it will be a matter of survival for humanity in a time of societal upheaval and machine prosperity.

Listen to Ian Mann's review below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The benefits of being human should be 'a huge advantage' in this world of AI




2 August 2022 7:25 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
book review
AI
Ian Mann
business books
Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil
Kenneth Cukier
framing
human advantage

More from Business

'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in'

2 August 2022 9:46 PM

There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSE profits up 29% as new services, market volatility increase volumes

2 August 2022 8:56 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's half year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)

2 August 2022 7:48 PM

South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented'

2 August 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in February

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge

2 August 2022 12:54 PM

What is the world coming to? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice

2 August 2022 12:08 PM

Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight over the next three days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's never too late to create a culture of saving - here's how to do it

2 August 2022 10:54 AM

July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Data reveals uncertainty of being a domestic worker in SA as thousands lose jobs

1 August 2022 8:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Luke Kannemeyer, Chief Operating Officer at Sweepsouth 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy Crisis Committee outlines plans to ensure long-term energy supply in SA

1 August 2022 7:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Sampson Mamphweli, senior researcher at the University of Fort Hare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gqeberha car terminal handles a record 24 142 fully built units in July

1 August 2022 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wandisa Vazi, managing executive at the Eastern Cape Terminals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)

2 August 2022 7:48 PM

South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How trauma from school impacts us beyond the classroom

2 August 2022 1:45 PM

Clement Manyathela chats to 702 listeners about their traumatic school experiences. They also discuss how they've worked through their trauma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How different is life insurance to funeral insurance - and do you need them?

2 August 2022 10:08 AM

An Old Mutual expert helps demystify life insurance and funeral cover, explaining the difference, and how they work together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maps Maponyane & Zandile Ndhlovu take on epic challenges for water conservation

2 August 2022 7:17 AM

Eyewitness News caught up Maps Maponyane and Zandile Ndhlovu who aim to help raise awareness around the problem of water scarcity in South Africa and hope to ensure that quality water is accessible to all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released

2 August 2022 7:07 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Our Children’s Champion'. The book honours former President Nelson Mandela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your medical aid probably does NOT cover everything if you land up in hospital

1 August 2022 1:24 PM

Gap cover is inexpensive, and it can save you from financial ruin when your medical aid fails you while you're in the hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ngwato Nkosi Group's latest brainchild will bring SA a new movie channel

1 August 2022 1:02 PM

The founders of Newzroom Africa are transitioning into the movie space with their new offering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2022 Commonwealth Games; young SA swimmers bag gold medals

1 August 2022 11:00 AM

Bongani Bingwa spoke to the head coach at the University of Pretoria Rocco Meiring about Pieter Coetze and Lara Van Niekerk winning their first men's and women's medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols' of 'Star Trek' dies at 89

1 August 2022 10:32 AM

Star trek veteran George Takei and Leonard Nimoy's son pay tribute to the black female actress, who broke new ground back in the 1960s on the iconic TV series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How a TikTok user makes dombolo in just five minutes

1 August 2022 9:34 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about the viral Tiktok video about a dombolo preparation that will save you some serious time!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'They want to render us ungovernable': Ekurhuleni Mayor

Local

'Zama-zamas are fueled by an insatiable appetite for gold'

Local

Think you've been catfished? Maybe Twitter can help

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Congo-Brazzaville president's party wins 111 of 151 seats

3 August 2022 4:43 AM

In Haiti, children who fled gang wars face uncertain future

3 August 2022 4:01 AM

Wounded All Blacks desperate to hit back against Springboks

3 August 2022 3:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA