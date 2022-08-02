The benefits of being human should be 'a huge advantage' in this world of AI
This week Bruce Whitfield talked to regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants.
Mann discussed "Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil" written by Kenneth Cukier and co-authors Viktor Mayer-Schönberger and Francis de Véricourt.
It's a book that challenges many of the ideas we take for granted.
It's an interesting idea that we haven't been using practically - that human beings always think in terms of systems and in terms of frames... in terms of models. If we play around with this, we can understand the world quite differently.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Imagine a capitalist and a communist looking at the same thing. A capitalist looks at forest lands and says 'There's commercial opportunity here, everywhere'. The communist looks at this and he reduces down to class struggle... Environmentalists would say 'These are the lungs of the planet, vital for long-term survival'.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
We're seeing essentially exactly the same thing, but because you started with a different frame, you see things very differently. Choosing the wrong frames, or misframing things, can cause enormous catastrophe or give enormous advantage... this book raises awareness of that.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
On thinking outside the box (which the authors seem to dismiss): When you want to reframe something it's not quick, it's not something that comes easily...Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
I think we're trying to reframe the world we live in, and you can do it by deliberately putting in base constraints... look for what's missing here... not the obvious stuff... When you come up with something new it's usually not a flash of the obvious... and in his system a deliberate way of looking at constraints, looking at counterfactuals and looking a causality.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Description on Amazon:
From pandemics to populism, AI to ISIS, wealth inequity to climate change, humanity faces unprecedented challenges that threaten our very existence. The essential tool that will enable humanity to find the best way foward is defined in Framers by internationally renowned authors Kenneth Cukier, Viktor Mayer-Schönberger, and Francis de Véricourt.
To frame is to make a mental model that enables us to make sense of new situations. Frames guide the decisions we make and the results we attain.
People have long focused on traits like memory and reasoning, leaving framing all but ignored. But with computers becoming better at some of those cognitive tasks, framing stands out as a critical function - and only humans can do it.
This book is the first guide to mastering this human ability.
Illustrating their case with compelling examples and the latest research, authors Cukier, Mayer-Schönberger, and de Véricourt examine:
· Why advice to “think outside the box” is useless
· How Spotify beat Apple by reframing music as an experience
· How the #MeToo twitter hashtag reframed the perception of sexual assault
· The disaster of framing Covid-19 as equivalent to seasonal flu, and how framing it akin to SARS delivered New Zealand from the pandemic
Framers shows how framing is not just a way to improve how we make decisions in the era of algorithms - but why it will be a matter of survival for humanity in a time of societal upheaval and machine prosperity.
Listen to Ian Mann's review below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The benefits of being human should be 'a huge advantage' in this world of AI
