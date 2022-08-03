Junior doctors bear the brunt of poor conditions in SA hospitals
The daily lives of junior doctors in South Africa's hospitals are a nightmare that contributes to depression. This is according to a report done by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.
John Perlman spoke to Joan van Dyk, a senior journalist at the centre.
Van Dyk says that several doctors struggle to maintain their well-being because of the appalling conditions in hospitals. She added that they are trying to offer support groups to assist depressed doctors.
We have spoken to a number of junior doctors who said that they couldn’t bear to carry on for long because they felt there was nothing they could really do to help a patient in a meaningful way.Joan van Dyk, Senior journalist - Bhekisisa centre for health journalism
The one doctor we spoke to said that it doesn’t matter how many kilometers she was walking a day between patients, she said it was 16 kilometers a day walking around in the hospital and running around trying to help everyone, but the system failed them before they could get to a patient.Joan van Dyk, Senior journalist - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
What they don’t recover is that feeling of optimism in the career path they have chosen and most of them can’t stay for their own well-being. The one thing is that there are things that help, like peer support groups for doctors, and have really helped, both in South Africa for medical school and other medical students in hospitals and the rest of the world.Joan van Dyk, Senior journalist - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Listen to the full interview below...
