Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Bain & Co. has been banned from UK govt work for facilitating the (SARS).
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Peter Hain - British politician & anti-apartheid fighter at ...
Athol Williams, Former senior partner at Bain & Company
Today at 18:16
TymeBank to acquire leading fintech SME funder, Retail Capital, as it bolsters its business banking offering
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Coen Jonker - Co-Founder & CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM ; Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Family-owned KZN business, The Unlimited wants to support 5,000 entrepreneurs in order to alleviate the country’s unemployment crisis.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Dixon - Chief Growth Officer at The Unlimited
Today at 18:52
Monetary Policy Committee Schools Challenge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thoraya Pandy - Head of Communications at SA Reserve Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Getting meta about Meta
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja - Don’t agree to anything concerning your cellphone contract when called by a telesales agent representing your service provider
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Creative entrepreneur, Victor Barbosa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Victor Barbosa - Creative entrepreneur and co-founder of Naked Coffee shop
Junior doctors bear the brunt of poor conditions in SA hospitals

3 August 2022 6:36 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Depression
junior doctors
Hospitals
Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

John Perlman speaks to senior journalist at Bhekisisa, Joan van Dyk, for more about the appalling conditions that junior doctors face.

The daily lives of junior doctors in South Africa's hospitals are a nightmare that contributes to depression. This is according to a report done by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

John Perlman spoke to Joan van Dyk, a senior journalist at the centre.

Van Dyk says that several doctors struggle to maintain their well-being because of the appalling conditions in hospitals. She added that they are trying to offer support groups to assist depressed doctors.

We have spoken to a number of junior doctors who said that they couldn’t bear to carry on for long because they felt there was nothing they could really do to help a patient in a meaningful way.

Joan van Dyk, Senior journalist - Bhekisisa centre for health journalism

The one doctor we spoke to said that it doesn’t matter how many kilometers she was walking a day between patients, she said it was 16 kilometers a day walking around in the hospital and running around trying to help everyone, but the system failed them before they could get to a patient.

Joan van Dyk, Senior journalist - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

What they don’t recover is that feeling of optimism in the career path they have chosen and most of them can’t stay for their own well-being. The one thing is that there are things that help, like peer support groups for doctors, and have really helped, both in South Africa for medical school and other medical students in hospitals and the rest of the world.

Joan van Dyk, Senior journalist - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Listen to the full interview below...




