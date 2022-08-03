Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals
CAPE TOWN - Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday night.
Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed the silver, just 1.21 seconds behind Van Niekerk's winning time of 1:05.47.
South Africa's third representative in the final, Kaylene Corbett, finished in seventh.
In the men’s 200m backstroke final, Pieter Coetze claimed his third medal of the Games when he finished in third place in 1:56.77. England's Brodie Williams won gold in 1:56.40.
Great swim by Pieter Coetze.
In the lawn bowls, Johanna Snyman, Esme Kruger, Bridgit Calitz and Thabelo Muvhango secured the silver medal in the women's fours after going down 17-10 to India in the final.
Congratulations, Thabelo Muvhango, Bridgit Calitz, Esme Kruger, and Johanna Snyman.
In the medal standings, Team SA remains in fifth place with 16 medals - six gold, five silver and five bronze.
This article first appeared on EWN : Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals
Source : @TeamSA2024/Twitter
