Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals





CAPE TOWN - Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday night.

Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed the silver, just 1.21 seconds behind Van Niekerk's winning time of 1:05.47.

South Africa's third representative in the final, Kaylene Corbett, finished in seventh.

In the men’s 200m backstroke final, Pieter Coetze claimed his third medal of the Games when he finished in third place in 1:56.77. England's Brodie Williams won gold in 1:56.40.

BRONZE for Coetze!



Great swim by Pieter Coetze.



Another treasure from the pool from SA, well done. #TeamSA #B2022 pic.twitter.com/MT9EHiBWQV — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 2, 2022

In the lawn bowls, Johanna Snyman, Esme Kruger, Bridgit Calitz and Thabelo Muvhango secured the silver medal in the women's fours after going down 17-10 to India in the final.

Halala #TeamSA - Women's Lawn Bowls medals ceremony.



Congratulations, Thabelo Muvhango, Bridgit Calitz, Esme Kruger, and Johanna Snyman.



RT to celebrate these incredible women. #B2022 #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/Qke40Q8gfh — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 2, 2022

In the medal standings, Team SA remains in fifth place with 16 medals - six gold, five silver and five bronze.

