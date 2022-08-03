New JRA CEO brings hope for economic prosperity in the city





The Joburg Roads Agency team resurfacing a road. Picture: @MyJRA/Twitter

Plans are afoot to transform Johannesburg's roads, in a bid to bring economic prosperity to the city.

This tough job falls onto the shoulders of Dr Tshepo Mahanuke, the new CEO of the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA).

At 13,600km, the JRA manages one of the largest networks in South Africa in a city considered the economic hub of the country.

Dr. Mahanuke brings a wealth of management experience and engineering training. His vision is not only to improve the livelihoods of the city’s 6 million residents but to bring a new service delivery ethos.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Tshepo Mahanuke.

It comes with a great need for transformation and effective ways of service delivery. I'm honoured to be given an opportunity to engage with stakeholders and with the issues at hand. Dr Tshepo Mahanuke, new CEO of the Johannesburg Roads Agency

Dr Mahanuke said most roads have reached their asset life span.

It requires intervention in terms of fixing and repairing the surfaces and areas where there is movement. Dr Tshepo Mahanuke, new CEO of the Johannesburg Roads Agency

The priority for the new CEO is to fill critical vacancies within the organsation.

There's a lot of capital investment that has to be placed. In doing so, we will deploy officials to address issues in different depots. We believe we can slowly and swiftly address most of the areas of pressure. Dr Tshepo Mahanuke, new CEO of the Johannesburg Roads Agency

